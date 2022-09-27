Read full article on original website
Related
patriotnewsmn.com
Becker Township - Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Becker Town Board will hold their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Becker Town Hall, 12165 Hancock Street. The Town Board will hold public hearings regarding the following:. 7:10 p.m. Parking Ordinance Amendment – Proposed language change to Section...
patriotnewsmn.com
City of Becker - Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the City of Becker Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10th, 2022, at the Becker City Hall, 12060 Sherburne Avenue, Becker, Minnesota. The Planning Commission will hold the following public hearing at this special meeting:. Approximately 6:00 p.m....
patriotnewsmn.com
City of Clearwater
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT BY CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT (PUD-CUP). Notice is hereby given that the Clearwater Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on October 11, 2022 at City Hall, 605 County Road 75 NW at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by ALC, LLC. The request is for a conditional use permit to allow a body art, tattoo and piercing business at 8265 179th Street (PID# 204100031200).
patriotnewsmn.com
PACT will increase veterans’ benefits
Veterans in Sherburne County and across the nation will see the largest healthcare and benefit expansion in 30 years. Last week, Sherburne County Veterans Service Officer Bruce Price updated members of the county board on the PACT Act. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
patriotnewsmn.com
Letters To The Editor
(Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, the Patriot will publish up to 5-6 LTEs a week as space allows and carry over unpublished letters to the next week, if able. Also, we no longer have a policy which restricts letter writers from submitting political editorials a week prior to an election.)
patriotnewsmn.com
Independent School District #726
The complete minutes are on file in the district office and on the district website. Chair Swanson called the regular meeting of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 6th day of June, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Teaching & Learning Center. Roll Call. Members present:...
patriotnewsmn.com
Notice of Lien Sale
Notice is hereby given by DASA Properties, LLC of a sale to foreclose a lien on personal property. Description of Goods: Contents of Unit 39; Mini Storage Unit. Date and Time of Sale: October 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Locations of Sale: 16410 149th St, Big Lake, MN 55309. Name...
ktoe.com
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
IN THIS ARTICLE
patriotnewsmn.com
Big Lake Public Schools - Board Highlights
This represents a summary of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of Big Lake Public Schools #727. A complete set of minutes will be on file at the District Office and on our website at www.biglakeschools.org upon Board approval. I. CALL TO ORDER. The regular meeting of the...
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Ramsey County prints ballots listing incorrect state Republican candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ramsey County says it accidentally printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position and issued over 1,000 of them on Friday.The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County.The issue was discovered on Friday, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. By the end of Friday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had been issued. Ramsey County says it started an internal...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County growth continues at rapid pace
(Editor’s Note: The following article was drawn from the Wright County website.) Wright County has been growing at a high rate for the last four decades and, from the looks of things, not only is it not slowing down, it’s speeding up. In between census periods, the official...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
bulletin-news.com
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
The incorrect Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives is included on ballots given to more than 1,000 absentee voters from St. Paul, according to authorities. In the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson passed away in August, the GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave;...
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty
ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
patriotnewsmn.com
Becker Police Department Activity Report
Activity Report of the Becker Police Department for the week of September 19th – September 25th:. 19-Sep: 1 dog complaint; 1 record check; 1 permit to purchase; 1 medical; 1 no insurance / driving after revocation Citation #463; 1 equipment warning; 1 possession of controlled substance / driving after revocation / possession of marijuana / possession of drug paraphernalia; 1 civil; 1 security check.
patriotnewsmn.com
Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings
Call for Service Summary: Total Calls for Service for Week: 172; 2022 Calls for Service: 6,970; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 38; Citations: 4; Arrests: 2; Medical Emergency Calls: 7; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 9; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3. BLPD Arrests: Cody Allbrink (Age 29 – Big Lake, MN) DWI; Isaiah Mordal (Age...
patriotnewsmn.com
Benton County 4-H’ers Participate in Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show 2022
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Benton County 4-H.) Nine 4-H youth from Benton County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, 2022. This year, 591 youths from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
patriotnewsmn.com
Collision in Glendorado sends 1 to hospital
A two-vehicle accident in Benton County sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Freight-liner semi truck driven by Alex James Johnson, 26 of Becker, was traveling south on Benton Co. Rd. 7 when it collided at the intersection with a cargo van traveling east on Hwy. 95. Johnson had a passenger, 31-year old Adam Joseph Johnson of Monticello and neither were hurt in the accident.
Comments / 0