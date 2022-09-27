Read full article on original website
YouTube Shorts Copies TikTok's Voiceover Narration
YouTube is lifting another TikTok feature. It recently announced voiceover narration for Shorts, which itself is a TikTok clone. The feature lets you add commentary or other sounds to existing videos and has been available on TikTok for a while now. Voiceover narrations are useful in various situations. You can...
Twitter Introduces TikTok-like Vertical Scrolling Video Feed
Twitter is the latest social media platform to copy TikTok. No, it isn’t going all-in and introducing a TikTok-like short-video feature just yet, something Instagram did with Reels and YouTube with Shorts. But the company Thursday announced a new video experience that appears to be inspired by the popular Chinese app. The originally microblogging site is adding an ever-scrolling feed of video content.
Pixel Fold May Get Some Love During Google's Pixel 7 Event
Google scheduled its Pixel 7 press event not long ago. That event will take place on October 6, and the Pixel Fold may make an appearance as well, alongside the Pixel 7 series. Don’t expect a full launch, though. The Pixel Fold may actually get some attention during the...
Instagram Now Lets You Leave Notes For Your Followers
Instagram has started rolling out Notes, a feature it has been working on for a few months now. The company hasn’t officially announced the feature but it is live for many Instagram users globally. As you might have guessed, it lets you leave a note for your followers. Notes...
Google's Pixel 7 Hype Train Keeps On Chugging With New Video On Design
Google’s big Pixel 7 event is happening next week in Brooklyn. And on the way to that event, the Google hype train for the Pixel 7 has made another stop. Releasing a new video about the design of the Pixel 7 today, on YouTube. It’s a pretty short video,...
Opinion: The Failure Of Stadia Is A Major Bummer
Stadia was a failure. At this point, a statement like that is no longer an opinion uttered by internet trolls wistfully hoping for Stadia’s downfall anytime the service was mentioned. It is now an unfortunate fact. And that sucks. It’s a major bummer to see Stadia become a failure because it was truly great in many ways.
How To Cancel Your Stadia Pro Subscription
The time has come for some of you to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. As much as it pains us to keep saying this, Google Stadia is shutting down. Officially, it goes offline on January 18 of 2023. So you do still have to time to play games until the service finds it place among the clouds (sorry) for good in a few months. You can also use your Stadia controllers on other platforms.
WhatsApp Makes Joining Voice & Video Calls Easy With Call Links
WhatsApp is making it easier to join or start calls on the app. The company has introduced a feature called Call Links that is pretty much self-explanatory. It lets you create a shareable link to a WhatsApp voice or video call. Anyone with a WhatsApp account can start or join the call by clicking the link. You don’t need to have their contact number saved on your phone. You can share the link through any medium and they can join the call through it as long as they have a WhatsApp account.
Google Tests UI Revamp For Its Phone App
Google seems to be testing a UI revamp for its Phone app. Several users have reported seeing a redesigned in-call UI in recent days. The new layout moves the buttons that appear on the screen during an ongoing call to the bottom of the screen. They currently appear much higher on the screen.
Best Security Apps For Android In 2022-23
When you purchase a new PC, it usually comes with a 30- or 90-day license for antivirus protection. Most people know that when the teaser expires, you should either renew it or choose one of the many available Windows antivirus products. When you buy a new smartphone, nothing similar happens. The phone comes with the default built-in apps; the rest are downloaded from your online account. Nonetheless, malware coders find Android just as appealing as Windows.
Google Halts Sales Of The Stadia Controller & Games
Sales of the Stadia controller are no more, following an earlier report that Google is shutting down Stadia for good at the start of next year. As a silver lining, anyone who made purchases of Stadia hardware through the Google Store is going to get a refund. So, at least that’s something. And taking that into consideration, it makes perfect sense why Google would stop the sales of the Stadia controller through its Google Store online shop.
Amazon's Kindle Scribe Lets You Take Notes On Its 10-Inch Display
Amazon this morning just announced its latest Kindle, officially called the Kindle Scribe. It’s the first Kindle designed for both reading and writing, and comes with a 10.2-inch, 300-ppi Paperwhite display that lets you annotate notes on whatever you’re reading. You can also use the Kindle Scribe for a number of other things besides taking notes. Like “signing invoices, and staying on top of urgent tasks.”
How To Get Your Stadia Refund, And What's Eligible
With the Stadia shutdown on the horizon you’re probably wondering how you can get a refund on everything you purchased. Assuming you knew a refund was happening in the first place. The news of Stadia closing is both sad and not entirely unexpected. But even though most of us probably saw it coming, it doesn’t necessarily lessen the sting.
Stadia Locked Down An Exclusive Kojima Game Then Cancelled It
Stadia reportedly had locked down an exclusive game from Kojima, then decided shortly after it began the early stages of development to cancel the project. According to 9To5Google, citing sources, Kojima’s game for Stadia would have been exclusive to the platform and it was to be a follow-up to 2019’s Death Stranding.
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Appear On Google Play Console With Face Unlock
The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets have surfaced on the Google Play Console. As most of you know by now, these two devices will launch on October 6. Google confirmed its press conference for that date. Both the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro appeared at Google...
The Sony 55" X90K 4K Google TV is $300 Off & Has Exclusive PS5 Features!
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV, bringing it down to just $998. That’s going to save you $300 off of its regular price. That does bring it down to an all-time low, and makes this a really great time to buy. The...
POCO M5s Review: New Colors In An Old Form Factor
POCO M5s in White is one of the best-looking budget smartphones in 2022. POCO M5s is one of the just launched two new devices in the budget M series. For the first time ever, POCO sent us a device that isn’t black or grey. I believe that in itself is a cause for a mini celebration. Just a new color should hopefully make the unboxing experience slightly different, right?
Google Maps Gains Several Immersive Visual-First Features
Google announced a host of new features for Maps at its Search On event on Wednesday. Over the next few months, Google Maps will gain features like Immersive View, Neighborhood Vibe, Search with Live View, and more. The company touts these features to enable a visual-first Maps experience. Google Maps...
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Front Sides Shown In New Images
We’ve seen plenty of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro images thus far, but not many of them showed us the front sides of the two devices. Well, thanks to Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles, we can now take a closer look at those as well. The Pixel 7 &...
You Can Now Purchase YouTube TV Add-Ons Without Paying $65/Month
YouTube TV is one of the best streaming Live TV services out there. And as of late, they’ve been adding a lot more add-ons to the platform. Instead of just adding everything to the base plan. But now, YouTube TV is going to let you add these add-ons without subscribing to the YouTube TV base plan. That means you can subscribe to the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV without paying $65 per month, plus the cost of the NBA League Pass.
