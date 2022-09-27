Read full article on original website
Becker Township - Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Becker Town Board will hold their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Becker Town Hall, 12165 Hancock Street. The Town Board will hold public hearings regarding the following:. 7:10 p.m. Parking Ordinance Amendment – Proposed language change to Section...
City of Clearwater
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT BY CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT (PUD-CUP). Notice is hereby given that the Clearwater Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on October 11, 2022 at City Hall, 605 County Road 75 NW at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by ALC, LLC. The request is for a conditional use permit to allow a body art, tattoo and piercing business at 8265 179th Street (PID# 204100031200).
Letters To The Editor
(Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, the Patriot will publish up to 5-6 LTEs a week as space allows and carry over unpublished letters to the next week, if able. Also, we no longer have a policy which restricts letter writers from submitting political editorials a week prior to an election.)
PACT will increase veterans’ benefits
Veterans in Sherburne County and across the nation will see the largest healthcare and benefit expansion in 30 years. Last week, Sherburne County Veterans Service Officer Bruce Price updated members of the county board on the PACT Act. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Independent School District #726
The complete minutes are on file in the district office and on the district website. Chair Swanson called the regular meeting of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 6th day of June, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Teaching & Learning Center. Roll Call. Members present:...
Estate of Lewis Robert Campbell
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Sherburne County Courthouse, Elk River, Minnesota, VIA THE ZOOM REMOTE HEARING PLATFORM, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Robert Lewis Campbell, whose address is 14560 57th Street, Becker, MN 55308 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice of Lien Sale
Notice is hereby given by DASA Properties, LLC of a sale to foreclose a lien on personal property. Description of Goods: Contents of Unit 39; Mini Storage Unit. Date and Time of Sale: October 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Locations of Sale: 16410 149th St, Big Lake, MN 55309. Name...
Save Our Sherco rally set for Oct. 8
Xcel Energy is moving forward to build Minnesota’s largest-ever solar project at the Sherco plant in Becker, as it transitions away from using coal at the site in the coming years. State regulators have signed off on Xcel Energy’s plan but some citizens, politicians and energy advocates are rallying...
Wright County growth continues at rapid pace
(Editor’s Note: The following article was drawn from the Wright County website.) Wright County has been growing at a high rate for the last four decades and, from the looks of things, not only is it not slowing down, it’s speeding up. In between census periods, the official...
CWFD to Hold Fundraiser for Life-Saving Equipment
There will be fun for everyone during the Clearwater Fire Dept.’s upcoming Motorcycle & Car Run fundraiser on Oct. 8, including a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, and live music. Hosted by the Clearwater Post 323 Sons of the American Legion, the Run begins at the Clearwater Legion, with kickstands...
Becker Police Department Activity Report
Activity Report of the Becker Police Department for the week of September 19th – September 25th:. 19-Sep: 1 dog complaint; 1 record check; 1 permit to purchase; 1 medical; 1 no insurance / driving after revocation Citation #463; 1 equipment warning; 1 possession of controlled substance / driving after revocation / possession of marijuana / possession of drug paraphernalia; 1 civil; 1 security check.
Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings
Call for Service Summary: Total Calls for Service for Week: 172; 2022 Calls for Service: 6,970; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 38; Citations: 4; Arrests: 2; Medical Emergency Calls: 7; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 9; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3. BLPD Arrests: Cody Allbrink (Age 29 – Big Lake, MN) DWI; Isaiah Mordal (Age...
Benton County 4-H’ers Participate in Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show 2022
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Benton County 4-H.) Nine 4-H youth from Benton County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, 2022. This year, 591 youths from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
Collision in Glendorado sends 1 to hospital
A two-vehicle accident in Benton County sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Freight-liner semi truck driven by Alex James Johnson, 26 of Becker, was traveling south on Benton Co. Rd. 7 when it collided at the intersection with a cargo van traveling east on Hwy. 95. Johnson had a passenger, 31-year old Adam Joseph Johnson of Monticello and neither were hurt in the accident.
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail - the alleged offense(s):. Kari Amber Pettis, 39 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Courtney Elizabeth Carlen, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD disorderly conduct; Noe Rodriguez, 33 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Matthew Lewis Davis, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM giving Peace Officer false name, & Mille Lacs Co. warrant; Steven Paul Scheiterlein, 44 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Cody Glenn Allbrink, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD 4th degree DWI (3 counts); Filbert Lawrence Ives, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driver’s license no use restriction & MSD ignition interlock violation; Susan Marie Matthias, 54 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 - MSD 4th degree DWI; David John Voss, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL domestic assault; David Petrovich Koop, 35 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD order for protection violation; Robert Richard Graham, Jr., 56 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD fleeing on foot, & MSD trespassing; Isaiah Vincent Jamal Mordal, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Brandon Lee Nichols, 46 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55426 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Melissa Sarah Flynn, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL drugs 5th degree & MSD trespassing; Osma Gabriel Barrios-Oliva, 40 of Chaska, MN 55318 - FEL 5th degree drugs, MSD driving after revocation, MSD small amount of marijuana in motor vehicle & MSD drug paraphernalia; Jesse Lee Vanhorn, 35 of Blaine, MN 55014 - Sherburne Co. warrant; John Patrick Grillo, 51 of Foley, MN 56329 - Sherburne Co. warrant; David Charles Lamorie, Jr., 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55101 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN - Sherburne Co. warrants; Julie Renne Branch, 45 of Roseville, MN 55113 - Dakota Co. warrant; Aaron Thomas Skog, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Lashunte Nyer Juma, 23 of Rogers, MN 55374 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Richard Allen Mitchell, 28 of Cokato, MN 55321 - Sherburne Co., & Stearns Co. warrants; Jessica Rose Schinagel, 25 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 - Anoka Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Cole Oakly Lemon, 25 of Centerville, MN 55038 - Anoka Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Phetsamone Saraday, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Leon Baldomero Villarreal, 36 of Houston, TX 77022 - State of Texas warrant; Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jessica Rochelle Mendiola, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Larry Earl Zempel, 60 of Grand Rapids, MN 55744 - an Itasca Co. warrant.
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 26, 2022. Sept. 19th: Jacob Charles Holland, 30 of Owatonna was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrants - theft & 5th degree-controlled substance; Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Isaac Roger Salzbrunn, 22 of Anoka was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Eric Ray Slinde, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of receiving stolen property; Kenneth Lydell Whiting, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI.
Record amount raised at Jessie’s Wish Fundraiser & BBQ Cook-Off
Clearwater’s Jessie’s Wish Fundraiser & BBQ Cook-Off once again raised a record amount to help battered women, with over $25,000 that will be donated to Anna Marie’s Alliance. Jessie’s Wish was begun after founder Gary Grant’s daughter, Jessica Ludenia, was killed by her abusive boyfriend in 2017....
Ribs for the Ribbon is Delicious Success
The annual Ribs for the Ribbon event took place last weekend. Every year, the Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon hosts the event in order to raise funds for the organization, which supports local veterans and their families. The event featured raffle tickets, drinks provided by Tootsie’s Bar, and door...
Bulldog tennis captures M8 title
Clear out some more room in the trophy case at Becker High School, as the Becker girls tennis team last Thursday captured the Mississippi 8 title in convincing fashion with a 6-1 win over Monticello. Entering their final conference match against Princeton this week, Becker remained undefeated in conference play and every other team had at least two losses, thus guaranteeing the title for the Bulldogs.
Liberty Paper Player of the Game
Zach Bengtson was named “Player of the Week” for his outstanding game in Becker’s upset victory over Hutchinson. Zach was three-for-three on extra point kicks and his 38 yard field goal was the difference in Becker’s 24-22 win. He also made nine tackles on defense. Derek...
