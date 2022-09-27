Read full article on original website
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
Appellate court grants Justice Department access to seized classified files in blow to Trump, trial judge
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously sided with the Justice Department on Wednesday in its fight with former President Donald Trump over access to about 100 classified documents the FBI took from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in a court-approved Aug. 8 search. The appellate court,...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
If prosecutors decide to indict Trump, they'll wait until after the November midterms to do so: report
If DOJ decides to indict Trump, it will likely wait until after the midterms, Bloomberg reported. The move would be in accordance with longstanding policy that bars prosecutors from taking overt steps that could affect the outcome of an election. AG Merrick Garland also recently introduced new restrictions to "maintain...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce, saying in court docs that marriage was 'irretrievably broken'
In his petition, Perry Greene wrote that he and the congresswoman had been in a "bona-fide state of separation" before he filed the papers in Georgia.
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing
After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special master review
The special master will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on files lugged to Mar-a-Lago. None of the five vendors the DOJ suggested to scan docs wanted to work with Trump, per a new filing. The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to...
Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
DOJ Scores First Win in Trump's Classified Documents Case
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has scored its first win in its case investigating Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office, after a panel of appeals court judges granted its request to be allowed to examine classified documents seized from the former president. Last month, the...
Trump Asks Judge to Keep Blocking FBI From Working With Seized Classified Files
The exterior of the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Leigh Vogel/The New York Times) Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to deny the Justice Department’s request to immediately restart a key part of its criminal investigation into his hoarding of sensitive government documents at his residence in Florida.
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
Trump Lawyers Reveal Nearly 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized by FBI
Lawyers for Donald Trump recently claimed the FBI seized around 200,000 pages of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort during the search for classified materials, a number significantly higher than the 11,000 that they said was previously cited by the government. In a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie filed in the...
