Cincinnati, OH

Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case

A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing

After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump’s attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.
POTUS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
CBS Miami

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
POTUS
Newsweek

DOJ Scores First Win in Trump's Classified Documents Case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has scored its first win in its case investigating Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office, after a panel of appeals court judges granted its request to be allowed to examine classified documents seized from the former president. Last month, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

