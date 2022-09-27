Read full article on original website
oberlin.edu
Oberlin Conservatory Joins Consortium Created by the Denyce Graves Foundation
On Friday, September 30, two Oberlin Conservatory vocal performance students will travel to Howard University in Washington, D. C., to participate in the launch of Shared Voices, a new classical music student exchange program created by Oberlin alumna Denyce Graves ’85, an Emmy and Grammy award-winning mezzo-soprano. The mission...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Vermilion getting ready for 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
richlandsource.com
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
I-Promise parents can now get two years of free college
The Lebron James Foundation is once again teaming up across the Greater Akron area to make a difference in the community.
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
23 haunted houses in Northeast Ohio for frightful Halloween weekends
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Finding fear is a serious mission in the lead-up to Halloween; Northeast Ohio haunts are happy to accommodate. While most are created to scare, at least one is haunted. For real. Paranormal activity has been documented at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. If you believe in that sort of thing.
Walleye Slam, Fall Brawl ready to go: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The annual quest for big Lake Erie walleye is already attracting thousands of anglers to sign up early for the Lake Erie Walleye Slam and the Lake Erie Fall Brawl. Both Lake Erie walleye fishing derbies will be held from Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)
BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
Beacon
Friday fish fries getting a big boost again
We all struggled with plenty of high winds this week, which made the Lake Erie fishing quite tough. Saturday came through for the yellow perch, though, just in time to round up some Friday night fish fries for family, friends and neighbors. Fish cleaning services are sporting a very nice...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
WKYC
Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
