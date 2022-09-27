ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Headlines

September Update Broke Text Messaging On Galaxy S22

The September security update seems to have broken text messaging on Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 phones in the US. Several users have reported that their Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra randomly stop receiving text messages. A restart of the device temporarily solves the problem but it reoccurs sometime later.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 Series May Launch Sooner Than Expected

According to a well-known tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than expected. Ice Universe went to Twitter to share some of his information related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than you think. He says that...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Amazon's Kindle Scribe Lets You Take Notes On Its 10-Inch Display

Amazon this morning just announced its latest Kindle, officially called the Kindle Scribe. It’s the first Kindle designed for both reading and writing, and comes with a 10.2-inch, 300-ppi Paperwhite display that lets you annotate notes on whatever you’re reading. You can also use the Kindle Scribe for a number of other things besides taking notes. Like “signing invoices, and staying on top of urgent tasks.”
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store

Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
MUSIC
Android Headlines

Galaxy Watch 3 & Active 2 Get Wear OS Watch Faces With New Update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It brings some Samsung Health improvements and a couple of Wear OS watch faces. No, the devices aren’t getting Wear OS. They remain on Tizen OS and will end their life on Samsung’s in-house operating system. But the company is seeding some new watch faces it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 5 series last month.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung Rolls Out October Update To Galaxy S21 FE

The October 2022 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is getting the new security update shortly after the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has yet to detail the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release). The Galaxy S21 FE is currently receiving...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Tests UI Revamp For Its Phone App

Google seems to be testing a UI revamp for its Phone app. Several users have reported seeing a redesigned in-call UI in recent days. The new layout moves the buttons that appear on the screen during an ongoing call to the bottom of the screen. They currently appear much higher on the screen.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel Battery Widget Becomes Even More Useful

The Google Pixel battery widget has now become even more useful, thanks to a new update. It is now showing a time estimate of how long your phone’s battery will last. The Google Pixel battery widget becomes more useful thanks to a new feature. This widget arrived last year...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series Gets Android 13 Beta

Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is now eligible for Android 13 beta. The company has opened registrations for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea. It should soon expand the beta program, which also brings its One UI 5.0 custom software, to other regions. A...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Audio Improvements Tipped For The Galaxy S23 Series

According to Ice Universe, a tipster many of you are familiar with, the Galaxy S23 series phones may arrive with improved audio. He shared some details in a new tweet. The Galaxy S23 series may arrive with audio improvements. The tipster says that Samsung will add a new microphone hole...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Instagram Now Lets You Leave Notes For Your Followers

Instagram has started rolling out Notes, a feature it has been working on for a few months now. The company hasn’t officially announced the feature but it is live for many Instagram users globally. As you might have guessed, it lets you leave a note for your followers. Notes...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series Is Already Getting October Update In The US

Samsung has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The Galaxy S22 series is getting the new security update first. The update is live for both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US, with SamMobile confirming availability on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. A wider rollout, including the international versions, should follow in the coming days.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Feature Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization

Samsung may use sensor-shift camera stabilization tech on the Galaxy S23 series, or at least the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A newly-discovered patent application from the company hints at this possibility. Accompanying documents suggest the Korean firm is ready to introduce the new stabilization tech. Sensor-shift works differently from the traditional...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Stadia Locked Down An Exclusive Kojima Game Then Cancelled It

Stadia reportedly had locked down an exclusive game from Kojima, then decided shortly after it began the early stages of development to cancel the project. According to 9To5Google, citing sources, Kojima’s game for Stadia would have been exclusive to the platform and it was to be a follow-up to 2019’s Death Stranding.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

September Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4

Samsung has released the September 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest Galaxy foldables are a little late to the party as most other Galaxy devices have already received the September update. Some have even made the jump to the October SMR (Security Maintenance Release). But since these are new devices, the company may have had to make some critical optimizations, thus delaying the update.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

YouTube Shorts Copies TikTok's Voiceover Narration

YouTube is lifting another TikTok feature. It recently announced voiceover narration for Shorts, which itself is a TikTok clone. The feature lets you add commentary or other sounds to existing videos and has been available on TikTok for a while now. Voiceover narrations are useful in various situations. You can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

Samsung Releases Expert RAW For Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra & Fold 2

Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 users, there’s good news for you. Samsung has released the Expert RAW camera app for your phone. The company announced the rollout earlier today on its South Korean forums. The app should be soon available to download from the Galaxy Store globally. You can click here to see if it’s available for you.
CELL PHONES

