Samsung has released the September 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest Galaxy foldables are a little late to the party as most other Galaxy devices have already received the September update. Some have even made the jump to the October SMR (Security Maintenance Release). But since these are new devices, the company may have had to make some critical optimizations, thus delaying the update.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO