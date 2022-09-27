Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
September Update Broke Text Messaging On Galaxy S22
The September security update seems to have broken text messaging on Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 phones in the US. Several users have reported that their Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra randomly stop receiving text messages. A restart of the device temporarily solves the problem but it reoccurs sometime later.
Android Headlines
Google's Pixel 7 Hype Train Keeps On Chugging With New Video On Design
Google’s big Pixel 7 event is happening next week in Brooklyn. And on the way to that event, the Google hype train for the Pixel 7 has made another stop. Releasing a new video about the design of the Pixel 7 today, on YouTube. It’s a pretty short video,...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Appear On Google Play Console With Face Unlock
The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets have surfaced on the Google Play Console. As most of you know by now, these two devices will launch on October 6. Google confirmed its press conference for that date. Both the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro appeared at Google...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Series May Launch Sooner Than Expected
According to a well-known tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than expected. Ice Universe went to Twitter to share some of his information related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than you think. He says that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Amazon's Kindle Scribe Lets You Take Notes On Its 10-Inch Display
Amazon this morning just announced its latest Kindle, officially called the Kindle Scribe. It’s the first Kindle designed for both reading and writing, and comes with a 10.2-inch, 300-ppi Paperwhite display that lets you annotate notes on whatever you’re reading. You can also use the Kindle Scribe for a number of other things besides taking notes. Like “signing invoices, and staying on top of urgent tasks.”
Android Headlines
Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store
Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 3 & Active 2 Get Wear OS Watch Faces With New Update
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It brings some Samsung Health improvements and a couple of Wear OS watch faces. No, the devices aren’t getting Wear OS. They remain on Tizen OS and will end their life on Samsung’s in-house operating system. But the company is seeding some new watch faces it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 5 series last month.
Android Headlines
Samsung Rolls Out October Update To Galaxy S21 FE
The October 2022 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is getting the new security update shortly after the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has yet to detail the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release). The Galaxy S21 FE is currently receiving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Google Tests UI Revamp For Its Phone App
Google seems to be testing a UI revamp for its Phone app. Several users have reported seeing a redesigned in-call UI in recent days. The new layout moves the buttons that appear on the screen during an ongoing call to the bottom of the screen. They currently appear much higher on the screen.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Battery Widget Becomes Even More Useful
The Google Pixel battery widget has now become even more useful, thanks to a new update. It is now showing a time estimate of how long your phone’s battery will last. The Google Pixel battery widget becomes more useful thanks to a new feature. This widget arrived last year...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series Gets Android 13 Beta
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is now eligible for Android 13 beta. The company has opened registrations for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea. It should soon expand the beta program, which also brings its One UI 5.0 custom software, to other regions. A...
Android Headlines
Audio Improvements Tipped For The Galaxy S23 Series
According to Ice Universe, a tipster many of you are familiar with, the Galaxy S23 series phones may arrive with improved audio. He shared some details in a new tweet. The Galaxy S23 series may arrive with audio improvements. The tipster says that Samsung will add a new microphone hole...
Android Headlines
Instagram Now Lets You Leave Notes For Your Followers
Instagram has started rolling out Notes, a feature it has been working on for a few months now. The company hasn’t officially announced the feature but it is live for many Instagram users globally. As you might have guessed, it lets you leave a note for your followers. Notes...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Series Is Already Getting October Update In The US
Samsung has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The Galaxy S22 series is getting the new security update first. The update is live for both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US, with SamMobile confirming availability on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. A wider rollout, including the international versions, should follow in the coming days.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Feature Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization
Samsung may use sensor-shift camera stabilization tech on the Galaxy S23 series, or at least the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A newly-discovered patent application from the company hints at this possibility. Accompanying documents suggest the Korean firm is ready to introduce the new stabilization tech. Sensor-shift works differently from the traditional...
Android Headlines
Stadia Locked Down An Exclusive Kojima Game Then Cancelled It
Stadia reportedly had locked down an exclusive game from Kojima, then decided shortly after it began the early stages of development to cancel the project. According to 9To5Google, citing sources, Kojima’s game for Stadia would have been exclusive to the platform and it was to be a follow-up to 2019’s Death Stranding.
Android Headlines
September Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4
Samsung has released the September 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest Galaxy foldables are a little late to the party as most other Galaxy devices have already received the September update. Some have even made the jump to the October SMR (Security Maintenance Release). But since these are new devices, the company may have had to make some critical optimizations, thus delaying the update.
Android Headlines
YouTube Shorts Copies TikTok's Voiceover Narration
YouTube is lifting another TikTok feature. It recently announced voiceover narration for Shorts, which itself is a TikTok clone. The feature lets you add commentary or other sounds to existing videos and has been available on TikTok for a while now. Voiceover narrations are useful in various situations. You can...
Android Headlines
Samsung Releases Expert RAW For Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra & Fold 2
Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 users, there’s good news for you. Samsung has released the Expert RAW camera app for your phone. The company announced the rollout earlier today on its South Korean forums. The app should be soon available to download from the Galaxy Store globally. You can click here to see if it’s available for you.
Comments / 0