Pharmaceuticals

The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
MedPage Today

Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
healio.com

Short-term increase in menstrual cycle length related to COVID-19 vaccination

A recent study found that women who received any type of COVID-19 vaccination had a short-term increase in menstrual cycle length, according to a press release from NIH. This was the second NIH-funded study to investigate the relationship between menstrual cycle duration and COVID-19 vaccination. In a large international study,...
MedicalXpress

Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use

Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
News-Medical.net

Minor changes in menstrual cycle length identified after COVID-19 vaccination

In a recent study published in BMJ Medicine, researchers assessed whether coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines are associated with changes in the menstrual cycle. Numerous changes in the menstrual cycle have been reported post-COVID-19 vaccination, including missed cycles, intermenstrual spotting, longer/shorter cycles, and heavier/lighter menstrual flow. Unfortunately, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials have not captured information on menstruation-related outcomes. Menstruation is a crucial patient-reported outcome; any change, regardless of the scale or clinical relevance, is paramount to the public.
KITV.com

FDA proposes updates to 'healthy' claim on food packages

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing changes to the nutrition standards that foods must meet before they can carry the "healthy" label on their packages. The proposal comes as the White House held its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and released a new national strategy to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity.
MedicalXpress

Do sleep timing and duration affect dementia risk?

New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that the time people go to bed and the amount of time they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia. In the study of 1,982 older adults in China who were free of dementia at the start...
Digital Collegian

Acute Respiratory Illness Due to EV-D68 Increased in Late Summer 2022

THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In late summer 2022, for children and adolescents, there was an increase in acute respiratory illness (ARI) resulting from enterovirus (EV)-D68 in the United States, according to research published in the Sept. 27 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
healio.com

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection in adolescents with, without IRDs

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection against the disease in adolescent patients with and without inflammatory or immune rheumatic conditions, according to data published in Rheumatology. The researchers additionally concluded that immunomodulatory therapy did not impact the vaccine’s effectiveness. “In a recent prospective study that included 20 hospitals...
Real Health

Does Prenatal PrEP Exposure Affect Outcomes in Children?

Children born to women using oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) showed no differences in growth or neurodevelopmental outcomes compared with children whose mothers did not take HIV prevention pills, according to research presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. PrEP dramatically reduces the risk of HIV acquisition for women...
