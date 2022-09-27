Read full article on original website
Related
Nissan Z Nismo Allegedly Arriving In 2023
In base form, the Nissan Z provides plenty of bang for your buck with a starting price of under $40,000 and a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 as standard. Although hardly lacking in performance, something even more exciting is on the horizon. A report from Japan suggests that a new Nissan Z...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Dodge Hornet vs. 2022 Mazda CX-30: Sporty, Small SUVs Compared On Paper
The 2023 Dodge Hornet is the American automaker's signal to the world that it wants to take on the lucrative small crossover market segment for the first time since, well, before that market amounted to much. (Anyone remember the sad Caliber? We didn't think so.) Dodge has already surprised competitors with the staying power of its aging Challenger and Charger muscle cars, while its coverage of the larger three-row SUV market with the similarly old Durango is another bright spot. Unlike when the Caliber trundled the earth, Dodge's Hornet will face stiff and varied competition from a flood of subcompact SUVs from Honda, Toyota, Ford, and others. But its closest small SUV competitor, at least spiritually, is the sporty and stylish Mazda CX-30.
Mercedes EQE SUV And AMG EQE SUV Coming Next Month
Mercedes-Benz recently released pricing for its flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV. It starts at $104,400, and goes up to $132,200. If that is a bit outside your price range, we have some good news. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, a smaller and less expensive model positioned below the EQS SUV, will make its official debut next month on October 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. This model will share many of the same features as the EQE Sedan, but bundle them in a taller SUV package.
