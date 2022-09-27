Read full article on original website
Related
us1049quadcities.com
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
Fall travel getaways across Illinois
Fall is in the air and Illinois loves to show of its colors this time of year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
advantagenews.com
Illinois weather impacting track of Hurricane Ian
Illinois is experiencing an extended run of dry weather this week. You can blame it on a high-pressure system settling over the central U.S., which is impacting the trek of Hurricane Ian, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford. He says the big cold front that swept through mid-week last week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
wlsam.com
Why Does Illinois Have So Many Townships, Anyway?
John Howell speaks with Robert Reed, Contributor for Chicago Magazine. They discuss Reed’s latest piece on Illinois and its many government entities. Illinois has more than any other state and most are not of use to us – in particular, our large number of townships. Reed discusses why that is and why we have not yet bid them farewell.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Northern Illinois Has Migrating Hummingbirds For The Next 2 Weeks
A few weeks back, I told you to be on the lookout for migrating Monarch butterflies making their way through Northern Illinois, then on to the Mississippi Valley, followed by Texas, then on to their winter homes in Mexico. If your yard is like ours, you've probably seen quite a few, and you may for another week or so.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Comments / 0