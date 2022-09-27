ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

us1049quadcities.com

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
ILLINOIS STATE
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois weather impacting track of Hurricane Ian

Illinois is experiencing an extended run of dry weather this week. You can blame it on a high-pressure system settling over the central U.S., which is impacting the trek of Hurricane Ian, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford. He says the big cold front that swept through mid-week last week...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
97X

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns

Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Why Does Illinois Have So Many Townships, Anyway?

John Howell speaks with Robert Reed, Contributor for Chicago Magazine. They discuss Reed’s latest piece on Illinois and its many government entities. Illinois has more than any other state and most are not of use to us – in particular, our large number of townships. Reed discusses why that is and why we have not yet bid them farewell.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Northern Illinois Has Migrating Hummingbirds For The Next 2 Weeks

A few weeks back, I told you to be on the lookout for migrating Monarch butterflies making their way through Northern Illinois, then on to the Mississippi Valley, followed by Texas, then on to their winter homes in Mexico. If your yard is like ours, you've probably seen quite a few, and you may for another week or so.
ILLINOIS STATE

