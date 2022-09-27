ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 8

Martin Healy
3d ago

First time I've ever actually seen NCIS in the news. Until now it was just a TV show I won't watch

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Humble, TX
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
ARLINGTON, TX
thesource.com

Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher

Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Daily Mail

Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside

The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Spencer
Daily Mail

Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'

Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Recruiting#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#American Military News#Abc 13#Navy Times
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery.As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked."There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.In the blink of an eye, stunned friends and family already mourning one member lost another. Now, they want answers — not just why...
NUTTER FORT, WV
CBS Baltimore

Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home

SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy