ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO