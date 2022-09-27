Read full article on original website
Martin Healy
3d ago
First time I've ever actually seen NCIS in the news. Until now it was just a TV show I won't watch
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Former police officer involved in George Floyd killing receives three years in jail
A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for his role in the killing of George Floyd.
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
thesource.com
Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
RELATED PEOPLE
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'
Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People
A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery.As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked."There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.In the blink of an eye, stunned friends and family already mourning one member lost another. Now, they want answers — not just why...
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A suspect is being sought after the man and his child were discovered.
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home
SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
Horror details emerge after parents and their three children are found shot dead at home
AUTHORITIES have identified the family of five found dead at a Maryland home on Friday. The bodies of the Milligan family were discovered by cops after a call to the home. The two adults and three children had suffered from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old male was identified as Marcus Edward...
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 8