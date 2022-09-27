Read full article on original website
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
cbs2iowa.com
Early season frost in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fall has shown up in multiple ways over the last week and now with frost. A strong high pressure system from Canada sent down cold air and the conditions to produce frost. Clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 30s which...
us1049quadcities.com
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
who13.com
Iowa DNR expects happy deer hunting as bow season opens
IOWA — Hunters were busy Friday purchasing deer tags ahead of the bow hunting season in Iowa which opens Saturday. An estimated 60,000 hunters will be heading to the timber as Iowa’s archery deer season gets underway Oct. 1, according to the DNR. “Early season deer strategy is...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
KCRG.com
Amana Colonies kicks off Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies on Friday. This year marks the event’s 57th year in Amana. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a keg tapping and live bands on the...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement increasing presence this week to encourage safe driving
So far this year, 252 lives have been lost on Iowa roadways. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 94% are caused by human error, including speeding. On Wednesday morning, KCCI rode along with an Iowa State trooper as he pulled someone over for speeding. Law enforcement will be paying extra...
