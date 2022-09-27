Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wymt.com
Fall forest fire season begins October 1st
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to transition into October, state officials have a warning: Beware of outdoor burning. Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Saturday and will last until December 15th. During that period, outdoor burning is banned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other materials that could catch on fire.
wymt.com
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
wymt.com
Organization fresh off helping with EKY flooding heading to Florida
FLORIDA (WYMT) - A group of Kentucky volunteers is preparing to leave for Florida to cook meals for Hurricane Ian victims. Kentucky Baptist Relief just returned from helping in Eastern Kentucky with the flooding there and received the call to head to Florida Wednesday night. The crew will leave from...
wymt.com
Ky. native ‘one of the lucky ones’ after Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WKYT) - A Mount Sterling, Ky. native is assessing the damage to his Florida home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We told you earlier this week that Jeffrey Reeves was riding out his first hurricane in the Tampa area. Reeves is originally from Mount Sterling and he...
wymt.com
Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities is sending crews south to help with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian. KU and LG&E are sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist utility partners in Florida and Georgia with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The crews...
wymt.com
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Kentucky gets $15M investment back after project falls through
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The State of Kentucky is getting its money back after an economic development project in Boyd and Greenup counties went bust. “Obviously, the best outcome of this would be that an aluminum mill had been built, but we’ve known for years now that that wasn’t going to happen. Today, we […]
wymt.com
More than $1 million in transportation funding awarded to EKY cities and counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3 million in transportation funding for several Kentucky counties and cities on Thursday. The money will go towards travel and safety improvements on dozens of streets and roads across the Commonwealth. “Modern and efficient transportation infrastructure involves more than interstates...
WLKY.com
Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill
Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
wymt.com
‘Worst case scenario:’ Eastern Ky. natives hunker down in home of Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. One family originally from eastern Kentucky has lived in the Fort Myers area for nearly 20 years, and say this is the worst they have seen. “Everything just kind of became the worst case scenario,” said Brook Stephens. Fort...
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
WTVQ
Order issued to lift restrictions on Kentucky crews heading to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed emergency crews to Florida amid Hurricane Ian. The order exempts drivers of commercial vehicles, heading to Florida to help restore power and clean debris when needed, from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
wymt.com
Kentucky officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders said there is another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Andy Beshear and others announced the launch of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky experienced staggering overdose numbers...
