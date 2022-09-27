ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Fall forest fire season begins October 1st

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to transition into October, state officials have a warning: Beware of outdoor burning. Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Saturday and will last until December 15th. During that period, outdoor burning is banned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other materials that could catch on fire.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Organization fresh off helping with EKY flooding heading to Florida

FLORIDA (WYMT) - A group of Kentucky volunteers is preparing to leave for Florida to cook meals for Hurricane Ian victims. Kentucky Baptist Relief just returned from helping in Eastern Kentucky with the flooding there and received the call to head to Florida Wednesday night. The crew will leave from...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Equipment#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
wymt.com

Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wymt.com

More than $1 million in transportation funding awarded to EKY cities and counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3 million in transportation funding for several Kentucky counties and cities on Thursday. The money will go towards travel and safety improvements on dozens of streets and roads across the Commonwealth. “Modern and efficient transportation infrastructure involves more than interstates...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill

Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Order issued to lift restrictions on Kentucky crews heading to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed emergency crews to Florida amid Hurricane Ian. The order exempts drivers of commercial vehicles, heading to Florida to help restore power and clean debris when needed, from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders said there is another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Andy Beshear and others announced the launch of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky experienced staggering overdose numbers...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy