January 6 committee POSTPONES Wednesday's hearing because of Hurricane Ian: Panel to set later date as 125 mph winds lash Florida

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

The January 6 select committee postponed its public hearing scheduled for Wednesday to allow for the nation's focus to shift to the massive Category 3 hurricane expected to make landfall in Florida this week.

It is not clear when the hearing will take place, but the panel's Twitter account said it would be announced 'soon.'

'In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings,' the committee wrote. 'We're praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlPHl_0iCZhm8700
The January 6 panel is postponing its public hearing Wednesday in light of Category 3  Hurricane Ian expected to hit Florida this week

The panel's planned hearing for Wednesday was the first following a series of primetime televised hearings held through June and July aimed at proving Donald Trump helped lead to the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

The district for Representative Stephanie Murphy, one of the nine panel members, is in Florida. The Democrat congresswoman's district includes the area northeast of Orlando, which, like most of the state, will be affected by the storm.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida near Tampa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The massive storm is then expected to travel up the East Coast, affecting a huge radius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILtIW_0iCZhm8700
Panel member Stephanie Murphy (pictured) represents Florida's 7th congressional district, which will be affected by the storm

The storm was upgraded to a category 3 hurricane and could be at category 4 when it reached landfall, according to AccuWeather – and there are already winds reaching 125 miles-per-hour hitting the Gulf Coast.

Last week the January 6 select committee announced it would be holding another public hearing on Wednesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. after a break following the series of televised hearings this summer.

While it's unknown when the hearing will take place, the panel will likely want to reschedule promptly as there are just 41 days left until the 2022 midterms – and they want their final report to be released prior to Election Day.

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. DeSantis appointee in predominantly black county resigns after photos emerge of him wearing a KKK outfit at a Halloween party

A commissioner of Florida's only predominantly black county resigned after a photo emerged of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit at a Halloween party. Jeffery Moore, a former Department of Revenue employee who was tapped to join the Gadsden County Commissioners by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July, abruptly resigned last week after the photo began circulating in the county, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Texas woman tricks 'porch pirate' by leaving fake package filled with dirty diapers - only for thief to take revenge by smearing her door with them, then dumping cow manure on her car

A Texas mom tricked a serial porch pirate into stealing a fake delivery filled with dirty diapers - only for him to return and smear them on her door in revenge. Gabriela O'Hearn, from Austin, was further horrified to find that half an hour later the thief came back with a 'giant bag of cow manure' in a second act of revenge.
