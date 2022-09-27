Read full article on original website
msn.com
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
msn.com
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels responds to Dan Orlovsky examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
msn.com
Granderson: The accusations against Brett Favre are not just another NFL scandal
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents’ home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till’s body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated. As a child, I didn’t like staying too long because there was never anything to do. As an adult, I wish I would have treasured those days a lot more.
msn.com
Frustrated Chris Cooley has some harsh words for the Commanders
Former Washington tight end Chris Cooley actually said some Commanders’ coaches were idiots. As a guest on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast Thursday, Cooley was describing what he had observed while watching the film of the Commanders’ 24-8 loss to the Eagles. Now, in fairness to...
msn.com
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowRutgers: Greg Schiano is down to his third quarterback of the year with ...
Washington vs. UCLA football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Washington vs. UCLA schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time How to watchWhen: Fri., Sept. 30 Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowWashington: Another look at one of the most improved offensive units in ...
Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Friday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in the batting race by .3147 to .3141.
msn.com
Justin Verlander And A Lack Of Home Runs
As currently situated, Justin Verlander is a favorite to receive his third AL Cy Young award for his performance — 170 innings, 1.80 ERA — this season. Considering how he is 39 years old and had Tommy John surgery roughly two years ago, his performance will be remembered for a long time. Deservingly so, I might add, once you account for how he is posting these kinds of results with diminished strikeout numbers. But, wait, the velocity is still there?!
