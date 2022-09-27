Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill threatens to ‘come find’ Cincinnati Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins suffered an emotionally-challenging loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The team
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Here's why the Cincinnati Bengals are wearing new helmets against the Miami Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals have their first home primetime contest of the season on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. It's also the first game they'll wear their "White Bengal" alternate helmet and uniform combination. The Bengals first announced the new helmets with white and black tiger stripes in July, revealing their first alternate...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Mom hid cancer diagnosis during Bengals preseason so son could achieve his dream
Jennifer Gunter endured six rounds of chemotherapy and 17 radiation treatments. And never in that time told her son, because she didn't want her son to lose his focus.
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Neuroscientist’s tragic Tua Tagovailoa prediction goes viral
On Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury that appeared to leave him noticeably dizzy on the field, leading to plenty of confusion when he was allowed to return to the game soon after. Despite an ongoing investigation as to how he was allowed to return...
Former Packers quarterback hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn had one of the best statistical games in the history of the NFL in Week 17 of the 2011-12 NFL season. His former teammate Aaron Rodgers revealed some very intriguing information about Flynn’s career-best performance. Rodgers discussed Flynn’s performance on Tuesday during...
College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty
Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
Dolphins injury report: 2 out, 7 questionable vs. Bengals
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Wednesday, as they prepare for their Thursday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) have both been ruled out for the contest. Miami also listed seven players as questionable – quarterback...
This is the process behind how the Bengals created the new 'White Bengal' look
The Cincinnati Bengals will unveil their all-white uniform combination and new white helmet with black stripes, nicknamed the White Bengal, on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. Since the team teased the White Bengal look in the summer, the excitement from...
You have to see the suit Joe Burrow wore ahead of Thursday Night Football
Give Joe Burrow his flowers. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback showed up to his team's Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins in, perhaps, his most ambitious fit yet. He strolled into Paycor Stadium in a dark suit covered in white flowers, a white shirt and a pair of sneakers...
Tagovailoa banged up as Dolphins face Bengals in short week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sore ahead of the Thursday night game at Cincinnati
Andy Dalton sounds extremely confident ahead of Saints’ start
With New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, veteran journeyman quarterback Andy Dalton appears set to serve as the team’s starter this week. And he said if it comes down to that, he says that he’s ready. Ahead...
'Votto-ble, duh': Reds' Joey Votto reacts to Bengals' Thursday night audible tribute
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto shared a humorous reaction to a tweet with video that pointed out that quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals used his name while calling an audible during the fourth quarter of their 27-15 win Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. From Votto via Twitter...
