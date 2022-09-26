ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

10 Photo Ops in Portland and Beyond to Prove You Live Here

Let your friends know where you are with picture of the downtown Powell’s Books, the St. Johns Bridge, the airport carpet, and day-trip destinations like Cannon Beach. Maybe you just moved to Portland and your friends from back home want to know what it’s like. Maybe you haven’t been out of the house in a while and your Zoom backgrounds need some freshening up. Maybe you’re actually far away in the Witness Protection Program but need your former, um, associates to think you’re in the Rose City. Maybe you find yourself in a real-life version of Weekend at Bernie’s or Hostel and need to pretend that dead body or severed head you’re toting around is a living person having a great time … in Oregon. Or maybe you just want some reminders of what a stunning place this is. Whatever the reason, here are 10 favorite photo ops in town or within an hour or so's drive.
The Oregonian

Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do for Halloween in Portland

An entire month of horror at Clinton Street, giant pumpkin races, Halloween half-marathons, and more. From a Halloween-themed light spectacle at OMSI to the legendary Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, there are plenty of festivities to keep us entertained this spooky season. Even if you’re not trick-or-treating on the night itself, we’ve a candy bucket full of events to keep you horrifically entertained.
pdxmonthly.com

Preview: Jeffrey Gibson’s ‘They Come from Fire’ at Portland Art Museum

For three days last May, more than 100 people—most of them Indigenous—posed for portraits on and around empty Park Blocks pedestals where statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt stood before being toppled during 2020 protests. “This was the largest Indigenous community that’s ever shown up for a...
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Oregon

If you haven’t had a chance to break out your lederhosen, no worries. There are still a few Portland Oktoberfest events to check out. The misleading name might have thrown you for a loop: Oktoberfest is not exactly an October thing. The 17-day main Munich festival in Germany ends the first weekend in October, so most of it happens in September. Likewise, many local versions were calendared in September and have already happened. But fear not, ye fans of suds and sausage! If you’ve found yourself yearning for a hefty stein of foamy brew, maybe some sausages and schnitzel, or you just really want to dress your dog up in a German costume, we’ve got your back.
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
KGW

Jantzen Beach Stanford's follows Cracker Barrel in closing due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stanford's Restaurant and Bar at Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed due to what the restaurant described on social media as safety and security concerns. The move comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly shuttered, reportedly due to similar safety issues. Stanford's announced the...
#Haunted Houses#The Haunted#A Haunted House
pdxpipeline.com

Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso | 4 Terrifying Haunted Attractions in One Mall

Voted a must-see haunted house in all of Washington State, The Cinema of Horrors is Longview & Kelso’s most entertaining Halloween event, just a short drive from Portland. The experience features four haunted attractions for guests of all ages, special performances, side attractions, and haunted scare-zones, all at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA. The Cinema of Horrors is recommended for audiences 13 years or older. In addition, we have non-scary, trick-or-treat nights for younger audiences. The Cinema of Horrors is presented by Treadway Events.
KGW

Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
pdxpipeline.com

Get Spooked at Haunted Escape Room – Escapism’s Malice Manor in NE Portland | Private Rooms, 2022 Halloween Activity

Secrets can be hidden, but never destroyed. This was the harsh lesson learned by the members of the Randle family, whose cursed bloodline came to a tragic and mysterious end nearly a hundred years ago. Since then, tales of ghostly voices, doors that open themselves, and visions of a little girl have haunted the home. Now it’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of the child whose soul remains trapped there.
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
KGW

Portland's professional cuddler calls it quits

PORTLAND, Ore. — Samantha Hess had just gone through a divorce with her high school sweetheart. At the age of 28, when she began dating for the first time as an adult, she realized the only touch given to her was of the romantic kind. "And I realized really...
newschoolbeer.com

John’s Marketplace opening bottle shop and taproom in Beaverton

John’s Marketplace is opening their third location in Beaverton, Oregon. The locally run and long-running independent craft beer and wine bottleshop will open a new deli and beer bar with outdoor seating and the massive selection of bottles and cans they are known for. It’s all part of a big Beaverton expansion that recently saw three taprooms open second locations there.
BEAVERTON, OR

