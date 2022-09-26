Read full article on original website
10 Photo Ops in Portland and Beyond to Prove You Live Here
Let your friends know where you are with picture of the downtown Powell’s Books, the St. Johns Bridge, the airport carpet, and day-trip destinations like Cannon Beach. Maybe you just moved to Portland and your friends from back home want to know what it’s like. Maybe you haven’t been out of the house in a while and your Zoom backgrounds need some freshening up. Maybe you’re actually far away in the Witness Protection Program but need your former, um, associates to think you’re in the Rose City. Maybe you find yourself in a real-life version of Weekend at Bernie’s or Hostel and need to pretend that dead body or severed head you’re toting around is a living person having a great time … in Oregon. Or maybe you just want some reminders of what a stunning place this is. Whatever the reason, here are 10 favorite photo ops in town or within an hour or so's drive.
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million
A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
What to Do for Halloween in Portland
An entire month of horror at Clinton Street, giant pumpkin races, Halloween half-marathons, and more. From a Halloween-themed light spectacle at OMSI to the legendary Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, there are plenty of festivities to keep us entertained this spooky season. Even if you’re not trick-or-treating on the night itself, we’ve a candy bucket full of events to keep you horrifically entertained.
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
Preview: Jeffrey Gibson’s ‘They Come from Fire’ at Portland Art Museum
For three days last May, more than 100 people—most of them Indigenous—posed for portraits on and around empty Park Blocks pedestals where statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt stood before being toppled during 2020 protests. “This was the largest Indigenous community that’s ever shown up for a...
Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Oregon
If you haven’t had a chance to break out your lederhosen, no worries. There are still a few Portland Oktoberfest events to check out. The misleading name might have thrown you for a loop: Oktoberfest is not exactly an October thing. The 17-day main Munich festival in Germany ends the first weekend in October, so most of it happens in September. Likewise, many local versions were calendared in September and have already happened. But fear not, ye fans of suds and sausage! If you’ve found yourself yearning for a hefty stein of foamy brew, maybe some sausages and schnitzel, or you just really want to dress your dog up in a German costume, we’ve got your back.
Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
Jantzen Beach Stanford's follows Cracker Barrel in closing due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Stanford's Restaurant and Bar at Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed due to what the restaurant described on social media as safety and security concerns. The move comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly shuttered, reportedly due to similar safety issues. Stanford's announced the...
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso | 4 Terrifying Haunted Attractions in One Mall
Voted a must-see haunted house in all of Washington State, The Cinema of Horrors is Longview & Kelso’s most entertaining Halloween event, just a short drive from Portland. The experience features four haunted attractions for guests of all ages, special performances, side attractions, and haunted scare-zones, all at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA. The Cinema of Horrors is recommended for audiences 13 years or older. In addition, we have non-scary, trick-or-treat nights for younger audiences. The Cinema of Horrors is presented by Treadway Events.
Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
Get Spooked at Haunted Escape Room – Escapism’s Malice Manor in NE Portland | Private Rooms, 2022 Halloween Activity
Secrets can be hidden, but never destroyed. This was the harsh lesson learned by the members of the Randle family, whose cursed bloodline came to a tragic and mysterious end nearly a hundred years ago. Since then, tales of ghostly voices, doors that open themselves, and visions of a little girl have haunted the home. Now it’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of the child whose soul remains trapped there.
Mexican-owned food truck turns family recipe to street food birria tacos in Southeast Portland
Birria is a Mexican delicacy that has boomed in Portland in recent years. In Mexican culture it's typically served for big life celebrations.
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Portland Pug Crawl returns with plenty of curly tailed pups (photos)
Hundreds of people gathered their costumed curly tailed pugs in Northwest Portland Sunday afternoon for the Pug Crawl. The event, which hasn’t taken place since 2019, was themed after Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series and titled “Pug Crawl in Pawkins not the Pugside Down.”. The dog...
Portland's professional cuddler calls it quits
PORTLAND, Ore. — Samantha Hess had just gone through a divorce with her high school sweetheart. At the age of 28, when she began dating for the first time as an adult, she realized the only touch given to her was of the romantic kind. "And I realized really...
John’s Marketplace opening bottle shop and taproom in Beaverton
John’s Marketplace is opening their third location in Beaverton, Oregon. The locally run and long-running independent craft beer and wine bottleshop will open a new deli and beer bar with outdoor seating and the massive selection of bottles and cans they are known for. It’s all part of a big Beaverton expansion that recently saw three taprooms open second locations there.
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
