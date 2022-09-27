Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball vs Rutgers and Maryland Preview
#3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Rutgers (7-7, B1G 1-1) When: Friday, September 30 2022, 6:00 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Maryland (9-5, B1G 0-2) When: Sunday, October 2 2022, Noon (CT) Where: College Park, MD. Video: BTN+. Radio: Husker Radio Network. #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0)
Kearney Hub
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
Kearney Hub
Trev Alberts talks Nebraska's coaching search and need to develop players
For all of Nebraska’s struggles, there’s one simple word that could quickly turn the tide. “Every single problem we face is solved with one word that has three letters — win,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said Thursday at the Big Red Breakfast. Speaking in front...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Marques Buford Jr. reveals locker room's mindset at Nebraska throughout coaching changes
Marques Buford Jr. spoke about what it has been like for the players at Nebraska with having to play for two different head coaches this season. He spoke to Brian Christopherson of 247Sports about it. For Buford, he is keeping his focus forward. Buford has 18 solo tackles, 2 interceptions,...
Nebraska Football vs. Indiana: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
The Nebraska football team squares off against Indiana on Saturday night in what will be the first game back off a bye where Mickey Joseph and company have really had some time to deal with departures and firings that have gone down in the wake of the disastrous start to the season.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
Kearney Hub
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
247Sports
How have Huskers handled change in defensive coordinator?
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch discusses his thoughts on the defense since taking over for Erik Chinander.
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Comments / 0