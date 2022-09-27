News and Press Releases

New anti-litter signs will be going up in communities heavily impacted by litter in the coming weeks. Signs remind residents of fines associated with littering in the City limits with the goal of discouraging littering in the City.

"Fayetteville truly is a beautiful place and your City leaders want to keep it that way,” said Fayetteville’s Mayor Mitch Colvin. "The new signs should remind us of our common goal to have a clean City and a place where we all come together to do our part. If each of us continues to put waste in its place and makes a commitment to keeping Fayetteville beautiful, we can positively impact our streets and neighborhoods making our home a place where we all want to live, work and play.”

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation crews regularly collect litter — between 1.5 and 2 tons each week. Improper waste disposal can lead to issues that negatively affect the environment. Litter and pollutants can be blown into stormwater systems and block the flow of rainwater into water sources. Litter in storm drains can also contaminate waterways. Water is a valued natural resource used for drinking and pollution can harm people and wildlife.

In addition to refraining from littering, throughout the year there are other ways residents can help Put Waste in its Place.

Recycling is one way to help keep Fayetteville beautiful. When residents recycle, they promote clean air and water. Your choice can also support jobs in the recycling industry. On collection day, put acceptable items in the blue recycling cart and set it at the curb by 7 a.m. Visit the City’s Solid Waste webpage to learn what can and cannot be recycled.

Fayetteville Beautiful, a City-wide clean-up event, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. - noon. Volunteers should meet at the Cumberland County Court House, 117 Dick Street. Registration, rules and a photo gallery can be found on the Fayetteville Beautiful webpage. Fayetteville Beautiful happens twice per year, in the Spring and Fall. Volunteers collected 1.3 tons of litter at the Spring 2022 event.

Fayetteville Beautiful City-wide clean-up event flyer - Oct. 8, 2022 (.pdf)

Residents can also take the Five for Friday pledge which is an effort to collect at least five pieces of trash and recyclable items on Fridays. The City, Cumberland County and Sustainable Sandhills are partners for Five for Friday. Sustainable Sandhills also hosts community cleanups throughout the year.

Additionally, community groups and residents can Adopt-a-Street or Adopt-a-Site. Visit fcpr.us for an application and guidelines. You can commit to clean at least 2 miles of roadway or a green space for a year.

No matter how you get involved, eliminating litter and pollutants in Fayetteville is a community effort that has a positive impact on our City.

