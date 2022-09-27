ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PingPong, Uncapped Partner on Capital Advance for European Merchants

Aiming to help eCommerce merchants that have established their businesses and are now looking to expand, PingPong Payments and Uncapped have partnered to enable PingPong customers in Europe to get a capital advance from Uncapped. The new partnership agreement for lending services brings together the customers of PingPong’s end-to-end payment...
Chicago-Based Byline Bank Adopts TassatPay for Real-Time Payments

Chicago-based Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use the blockchain-based platform TassatPay to give the bank’s B2B customers access to real-time payments at any time and with no limits on transaction size or volume. Tassat, which provides private, blockchain-based B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions to...
Today in B2B Payments: 8 Firms Announce 4 Partnerships

Today in B2B payments, newly announced partnerships aim to provide solutions for eInvoicing, request-to-pay services, capital advance, B2B eCommerce payments and payment tech for accounts receivable (AR) management. Plus, Billtrust says it’s been sold in a $1.7 billion deal. Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology...
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm

Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Circle Acquires Elements to Drive Crypto Payments

Global FinTech Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has signed an acquisition deal for merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform Elements for undisclosed terms. The acquisition aligns with Circle’s plan to accelerate crypto payments, a roadmap it unveiled at the Converge22 technology conference it sponsored...
Hopscotch Rolls Out Invoice Financing Feature

Payments platform Hopscotch, which works with freelancers and smaller businesses, has announced an expansion including a tool letting users finance invoices in two clicks, a press release said. The company will also offer a tool for businesses to unlock revenue from unpaid invoices and get paid on demand. Hopscotch Flow,...
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments

A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs

German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform

Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company

Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions

Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase

Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
Programmable Money’s Private Problem

Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity

While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
Liberis Raises $154M to Expand Small Business Funding Platform

Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured 140 million British pounds (about $154 million) in financing to expand its funding program for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The financing, from Barclays Bank and BCI Finance, brings Liberis’ total funding to 350 million pounds (about $$387 million), the United Kingdom company...
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform

One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
