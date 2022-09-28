Read full article on original website
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming
When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
An Excited Wyoming Grizzly Falls Down While Chasing Dinner
You've heard of a jelly roll, dinner roll, cinnamon roll, how about a bear roll?. In the world of wildlife survival you've heard the saying "only the strong will survive", sometimes it's "only the lucky will survive, when the strong is a little too clumsy". That seems to be the...
Wyoming Ice Mountain Climbing Guaranteed To Kick Start Your Heart
Honestly the thought of climbing a mountain with just a rope as my lifeline, makes me want to vomit. With that being out there, there are those that are always seeking their next challenge in life. Maybe that new challenge is Ice Mountain Climbing. A few months ago Wyoming Mountain...
Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices
It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
Newcastle Science Teacher Named 2023 Wyoming Teacher of the Year
The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release on Thursday that Zach Beam, a science teacher at Newcastle High School, has been named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Brian Schroeder, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in the release:. "Zach has the ability to bring...
WYDOT Director not Worried About Partial Electric Charging Plan Rejection
On Tuesday, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) approved all 50 states' plans for electric vehicle charging stations but rejected various exceptions Wyoming was hoping to get. When the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) submitted its plan for electric vehicle charging stations across the state, it had included several exceptions it...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Wyoming Truck Driver With Cancer Gets A Special Surprise
Can you imagine what it would be like without truck drivers? Without them, you surely wouldn't have as many options in the stores. Your kids wouldn't be able to reach their arms up and get the cool feeling of hearing the big horn honk back when they pull the imaginary chain.
Young Vloggers Show The World How To Have Fun In Casper, Wyoming
Casper is full of fun, family-friendly activities, and that's one of the things we love about living here. But, it can be hard to decide which ones are appropriate for your kids. Are they active and need a place where they can roam around?. Or maybe they're Western History buffs...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Fire Weather Advisory Today and Tomorrow in Natrona County
It’s the last week of September and Wyomingites are still liable to get a sunburn. Good grief!. The National Weather Service in Riverton has declared a Fire Weather Watch for the whole day. “A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.”. Watch for...
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
Got Grass? Grazing and Ag Leases in Natrona County Could be Yours
The Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) is offering vacant grazing and agricultural leases on two areas in Natrona County for bid:. Lease No. 1-7465, Natrona County, Containing 1,400.00 acres. Lease No. 1-8658, Natrona County, Containing 320.00 acres. OSLI will accept applications and sealed bids through October 12. Grazing...
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
