CFPB Boss Racks up Enforcements as Second Year Begins
The head of the country’s consumer financial enforcement agency is closing out its first year at the helm showing banks, FinTechs, lenders, mortgage brokers and debt collectors the world according to Rohit Chopra. Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) since Sept. 30, 2021, Chopra has handed down...
Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts Can Cut Escrow Costs, Prevent Mortgage Fraud
When talking about crypto’s use in real estate, most people think about buying and selling property with bitcoins or tokenizing and fractionalizing property titles via digital assets or NFTs. But there’s another big part of the business where it fits a need: Escrow accounts in the home buying process.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Launch New Services
Today in B2B payments, LPL debuts industry-specific bookkeeping services for its affiliated financial advisors, while Capchase integrates with Xero to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom to access capital. Plus, Amazon Business reports that most companies’ procurement budgets will remain unchanged next year.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
Regions Bank Must Refund $141M, Pay $50M CFPB Fine for Overdraft Fees
Charging customers with surprise overdraft fees will cost Regions Bank a total of $191 million in customer redress plus a civil monetary penalty paid to the victims relief fund of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). From August 2018 through July 2021, the CFPB said, Regions Bank charged customers surprise...
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Chicago-Based Byline Bank Adopts TassatPay for Real-Time Payments
Chicago-based Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use the blockchain-based platform TassatPay to give the bank’s B2B customers access to real-time payments at any time and with no limits on transaction size or volume. Tassat, which provides private, blockchain-based B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions to...
Report: LinkedIn Flooded With Fake CISO Profiles
LinkedIn has been targeted with a wave of fake profiles for chief information security officer (CISO) positions at the world’s biggest companies. As Brian Krebs of Krebs On Security reported Thursday (Sept. 29), the “Who?” and the “Why?” behind the fake profiles are unclear, although they have begun to confuse search engines.
FCA: Crypto Firms Denied Licenses Are Re-Applying
At the Consumer Protection in Financial Services Summit in London Thursday (Sept. 29), Sheldon Mills, executive director for competition and consumers at the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that crypto companies were undeterred by initial failure to obtain licenses to operate in Britain and were submitting new applications.
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
New Law Allows Californians to Store Vital Records on Blockchain
Californians will be able to choose a blockchain-based delivery of vital records due to a new law making the technology an integral part of state recordkeeping. The state has been looking over numerous cryptocurrency proposals. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has vetoed a crypto licensing and regulation bill recently, approved another one that tells county records offices to allow for blockchain tech to be used in this manner, a CoinDesk report notes.
Grover Agrees to $260M Debt Financing Facility With M&G
Berlin-based Grover, which operates a consumer technology subscription platform, has agreed to a new 270-million-euro (about $260 million) debt financing facility with international asset manager M&G. Grover runs a subscription model that allows people to rent consumer electronics, including computers, smartphones, games consoles and eScooters. The company will use the...
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Today in Crypto: EU Lawmakers Target DeFi, NFT Money Laundering in New Bill
Members of the European Parliament determined to fight money laundering will be looking into big crypto transactions alongside the metaverse, DeFi and NFTs. The European Parliament is considering an overhaul of the EU money laundering laws proposed by the European Commission from last year, a draft bill seen by CoinDesk shows. The draft is couched as a set of “compromise amendments” to the law, designed to get consensus opinions among various political factions.
CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi
A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
