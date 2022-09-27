Californians will be able to choose a blockchain-based delivery of vital records due to a new law making the technology an integral part of state recordkeeping. The state has been looking over numerous cryptocurrency proposals. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has vetoed a crypto licensing and regulation bill recently, approved another one that tells county records offices to allow for blockchain tech to be used in this manner, a CoinDesk report notes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO