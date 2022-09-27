ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick reopens

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick has reopened after Hurricane Ian passed by. Georgia DOT announced today the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home.
BRUNSWICK, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited

Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
DARIEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
County
Camden County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
firefighternation.com

Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion

Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
BRUNSWICK, GA
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters

'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howard
elegantislandliving.net

A Gem in the Coastal Conservation Crown

St. Simons Island is approximately the size of Manhattan. One island has been able to retain a rare, green lushness that remains on a close-to-the-earth human scale. It could not be more different from the sky-scraping density of that other island that sits between the Hudson and the East River.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Nassau County

As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders

Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Administrator
High School Football PRO

Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BRUNSWICK, GA
sghs.org

Southeast Georgia Health System Provides Update on Services Offered During Hurricane Ian

September 28, 2022 – Southeast Georgia Health System leadership continues to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and is committed to meeting the health care needs of the communities it serves. As such, the Brunswick and Camden Campus hospitals will remain open throughout Hurricane Ian and continue to care for inpatients, including maternity patients, as well as perform scheduled elective surgeries. The Emergency Care Centers will also remain open, along with most of our outpatient services, such as, infusion and chemotherapy, dialysis, rehabilitation services, radiology and imaging services, and outpatient lab services.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fernandinaobserver.com

City Emergency Declared

Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Elections are coming up’: Lenny Curry warns political enemies in Ian wrap-up

'Some that are on the ballot voted against or have taken stands against these efforts.'. Jacksonville is saying goodbye to Hurricane Ian, and Mayor Lenny Curry is noting that the city’s strong performance during this storm is a result of decisions he made as Mayor, while pointing the way to 2023’s elections and various people who got in the way.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy