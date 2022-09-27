Read full article on original website
Related
Action News Jax
Hurricane Ian: Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick reopens
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick has reopened after Hurricane Ian passed by. Georgia DOT announced today the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited
Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firefighternation.com
Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion
Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters
'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAR
Deputies: Pace man arrested in Arizona while transporting 8 undocumented immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Arizona -- A Pace man was arrested in Arizona while transporting eight undocumented immigrants, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 60-year-old Charles Wildry of Pace and 42-year-old Myrtle Payne of Jacksonville. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a traffic stop around 3:30...
elegantislandliving.net
A Gem in the Coastal Conservation Crown
St. Simons Island is approximately the size of Manhattan. One island has been able to retain a rare, green lushness that remains on a close-to-the-earth human scale. It could not be more different from the sky-scraping density of that other island that sits between the Hudson and the East River.
Action News Jax
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Nassau County
As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders
Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
sghs.org
Southeast Georgia Health System Provides Update on Services Offered During Hurricane Ian
September 28, 2022 – Southeast Georgia Health System leadership continues to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and is committed to meeting the health care needs of the communities it serves. As such, the Brunswick and Camden Campus hospitals will remain open throughout Hurricane Ian and continue to care for inpatients, including maternity patients, as well as perform scheduled elective surgeries. The Emergency Care Centers will also remain open, along with most of our outpatient services, such as, infusion and chemotherapy, dialysis, rehabilitation services, radiology and imaging services, and outpatient lab services.
Georgia Ports Authority opens its doors to Nissan to better serve US markets
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nissan North America has chosen Georgia as a new point of entry to serve U.S. markets. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Nissan will join two dozen other major automakers at Colonel’s Island in the port of Brunswick. Nissan says Brunswick’s...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fernandinaobserver.com
City Emergency Declared
Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
Trio of new murals spotlight change in Brunswick
On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brunswick celebrated the completion of three new public murals. Artist Sheila Pree Bright worked with the Brunswick community, The New Georgia project, and Living Walls to help bring awareness to social and political struggles through the project, “Honoring the Past and Building the Future.”. The...
floridapolitics.com
‘Elections are coming up’: Lenny Curry warns political enemies in Ian wrap-up
'Some that are on the ballot voted against or have taken stands against these efforts.'. Jacksonville is saying goodbye to Hurricane Ian, and Mayor Lenny Curry is noting that the city’s strong performance during this storm is a result of decisions he made as Mayor, while pointing the way to 2023’s elections and various people who got in the way.
fernandinaobserver.com
Live Webcam From Slider’s Seaside Grill
Editor Susan Hardee Steger is a sixth generation native of Fernandina. A retired banker, former city commissioner and mayor of Fernandina Beach, she now serves as editor of the Fernandina Observer.
Comments / 0