Honey Dijon announces new album Black Girl Magic
Honey Dijon has announced details of a new album. Black Girl Magic is the DJ and producer's second album and will be released on November 18 via Classic Records. "Show Me Some Love," featuring vocals from Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, can be heard below. Black Girl Magic also features...
FKA twigs shares stop motion-style “Pamplemousse” video
FKA twigs has dropped a new music video for her Caprisongs track "Pamplemousse." The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, has a moving picture flick book style aesthetic with multiple heavily filtered images of twigs sequenced one after another to create imagery that matches with the jerky beat of the song. Check it out above.
Pretty Sick share video for “Self Fulfilling Prophecy” from their new debut album
Pretty Sick have released their debut album. Makes Me Sick, Makes Me Smile is the start of a new chapter for the New York-originated, London-based project helmed by Sabrina Fuentes. It’s their first set of songs recorded since Fuentes’ relocation and a departure from the dualistic themes of their first two EPs, 2020’s Deep Divine, and its 2021 follow-up, Come Down, which was first introduced by a song called “Devil In Me.”
Song You Need: jaboukie’s “BBC” is seriously fun
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. As a comedian Jaboukie Young-White has made his name skewering brands online and starring as a de facto young person on TV series including Only Murders In The Building and The Daily Show. His brand is the arch, wise millenial so a pivot to the more earnest musical landscape comes as a surprise. The sleazy and provocative "BBC," however, isn't a mere grab for multi-hyphenate status as much as it is extension of his playful and boundary-pushing persona.
Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
Song You Need: Soft Crash and Marie Davidson soundtrack the apocalypse
Soft Crash, the Berlin-based electronic duo of Phase Fatale and Pablo Bozzi, will share their first collaborative LP next month. Your Last Everything is due out October 28 via BITE, the label co-founded by Fatale (the Berghain resident born Hayden Payne stateside). Together with Bozzi — an Italian-French producer who cut his teeth on the harpsichord at the National Conservatory of Toulouse and went on to pioneer a distinctive style dubbed Italo Bozzi Music (a fusion of Italo disco and electric body music) by his fans — he announced the record in late August with the release of its lead single, “Artificial Tears.”
Song You Need: Bree Runway is “THAT GIRL”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.
Ravyn Lenae performs new version of “Inside Out” on COLORS
Ravyn Lenae has shared a COLORS SHOW performance of “Inside Out,” the third track from her debut studio LP, HYPNOS. The lusher live rendition of the already flowery cut features accompaniment from harpist Nailah Hunter. In the new video, Lenae delivers the passionate self-love song in a scarlet...
Listen to the new Drakeo the Ruler album Keep The Truth Alive
Last December, Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed to death at a hip-hop festival in Los Angeles. The rapper seemed poised to break out from the west coast underground that he’d found so much success in – he’d even landed a Drake feature on the single “Talk To Me“ from his tape The Truth Hurts. Drakeo’s death was tragic, and he left behind a lot of unreleased recorded music to reinforce the talent that was snuffed out. Today, his estate shares his first posthumous project, Keep The Truth Alive.
The 20 best rock songs right now
Paramore are back after a five year hiatus and it seems they have spent a good chunk of that time online slowly driving themselves insane. “If you have an opinion, Maybe you should shove it” Hayley Williams sings as she quietly aims fire at the trolls and bad faith actors.
Song You Need: ICYTWAT’s chilling “Give Her Soul”
ICYTWAT’s music feels like it’s gone through several different life cycles. While his essential remixes and production from the mid-2010s live on, the Chicago producer has gone on to evolve linearly—the hazy, nostalgic sounds he came up on have grown into tremorous and sludgy transmissions from outer space. And as a rapper, ICYTWAT’s goal is to encode messages in those transmissions that are meant to play in your head like on last year’s “Off Tha Leash!,” where his hypnotic chant raps swirl around like thunder clouds.
LCD Soundsystem return to the dancefloor with “New Body Rhumba”
LCD Soundsystem have dropped “New Body Rhumba” their first new material in half a decade. Check it out below. "New Body Rhumba" appears in the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from director Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem and Baumbach have worked together in the past, with James Murphy providing the score to 2010's Greenberg.
Watch Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign perform “Willing To Trust” on The Tonight Show
Kid Cudi was the musical guest on Tuesday night's edition of The Tonight Show. Cudi joined Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album and Netflix animated series, both titled Entergalactic, before they debut on Friday, September 30. Cudi performed "Willing To Trust" alongside Ty Dolla $ign from the album. Check that out above.
glaive shares “3 wheels and it still drives!”
Glaive has shared a new single called “3 wheels and it still drives!,” released as the North Carolina pop artist prepares his upcoming debut album, out soon via Interscope. The song arrives three months after “minnesota is a place that exists.”. The previous track from glaive was...
The 15 projects you should stream right now
Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs reached a new high in his career with 2020's Alfredo, a collaborative album with The Alchemist that was nominated at the Grammys for Best Rap Album (it was also one of our favorite albums that year). His follow-up full-length project is a solo album with beats from producers that include The Alchemist and Madlib (his collaborator on the albums Piñata and Bandana) and feature verses from Pusha T, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Offset, and more.
Song You Need: Kenny Mason is undefinable and undeniable on “333 / ATOM”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Kenny Mason is a rapper who sounds like he idolizes Chino Moreno and Slipknot as much as Gucci Mane and André 3000. Before rage rap became the sound of the moment, Kenny Mason followed in the tracks of rappers like XXXTentacion and Rico Nasty, incorporating metal sounds into rap songs that could be chilling, fun, or heartbreaking. In terms of blog coverage, tracks like these tend to overshadow Mason’s range, which covers rattling trap, dusty boom-bap, and more.
M.I.A. shares new track “BEEP”
M.I.A. has been teasing her sixth studio album, MATA, for months now, most recently hinting at collaborations with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj. Before the album drops, however, comes new song “Beep,” a super-catchy two minute pop song that shows M.I.A.’s handle on big hooks shows no sign of waning. Check it out below.
Paramore return with “This Is Why,” new album details
Are back with new music and details of an album due early next year. The band, led by Hayley Williams alongside Taylor York and Zac Farro, will release This Is Why on February 10 with the album title track streaming from today. There's a video for the song, too, directed by Turnstile's Brendan Yates. Check that out below.
Weyes Blood shares surreal and theatrical “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video
Earlier this month Weyes Blood returned with her excellent new single "It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody." The song marks the impending arrival of Natalie Mering's new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with The FADER's Raphael Helfand describing it as a song that "expands on the grandeur of her previous project, giving her towering voice an even more splendid platform."
