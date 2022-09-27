Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Taliban Disrupt Afghan Women's Rally Supporting Iran Protests
ISLAMABAD — A group of women in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, Thursday staged what was the first demonstration in support of protests in Iran before being forcefully dispersed by Taliban authorities. The rally comes as nationwide protests continued in the neighboring country over the death of a young woman, Mahsa...
Voice of America
Anti-Taliban Wave Gaining Momentum in Pakistan Province Bordering Afghanistan
An anti-Taliban wave is gaining momentum in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, where many fear the Pakistani Taliban will make a comeback. Residents have questioned Pakistan army-sponsored talks with the militants, saying they put the decade-long peace in the region at stake. Fayaz Zafar reports from Swat Valley, Pakistan, in this report narrated by Fawad Lameh.
Voice of America
Taliban Declares Use of Afghan Soil Against Pakistan or Others as Seditious
Islamabad — The Taliban say they will arrest and try for "treason" anyone using Afghanistan's soil against Pakistan or other countries, as skepticism grows over the Islamist group's counterterrorism assurances to the world at large. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the warning in a VOA interview, amid a recent...
Voice of America
Separatists in Iran Kill Up to 19, Including Guard Commander
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, had been killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if...
Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet
Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
Kim Jong Un Fires Missiles In Direction Of Kamala Harris' Flight As She Slams North Korea's 'Brutal Dictatorship'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seoul, slammed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s "brutal dictatorship," leading to the country firing more ballistic missiles. What Happened: Harris called out Pyongyang for its illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations during her visit to the...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Voice of America
'They Just Disappear': Iran's Journalists Detained Over Protest Coverage
As protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in police custody spread to about 80 cities, authorities have responded by arresting protesters and journalists, many of them women. As of Friday, media rights groups tracking the arrests of journalists who covered the death of Mahsa Amini, 22,...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Security Forces Accused of Killing Civilian
Adis ababa — Ethiopia’s government-funded human rights commission says security forces killed dozens of civilians following clashes with rebels in the country’s Gambella region in June. According to the state-appointed rights body’s report published Thursday, the killings happened after an hourslong gun battle June 14 between regional...
Voice of America
Iran Conducts Missile Attacks in Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Washington/Kirkuk — Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan say casualties from Iran’s missile and drone attacks in the region have risen to at least nine deaths and 32 injuries. “The Iranian Islamic regime, by attacking the headquarters of Kurdistan freedom forces, is seriously attempting to divert the attention of people away from the revolution that is currently under way in Iran and East [Iranian] Kurdistan,” Khalid Azizi, the spokesperson of the opposition group Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), told VOA.
Voice of America
NATO Vows Retaliation for Attacks on Infrastructure, Blames Sabotage for Pipe Blasts
NATO vowed retaliation Thursday for attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member nations, while strongly suggesting the rupture of two Baltic Sea pipelines meant to send natural gas from Russia to Germany was the direct result of sabotage. Ambassadors to NATO, the West's key military alliance, said in...
Voice of America
Russia Proclaims Annexation of Ukraine Territories
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four Ukraine regions, even as Ukraine announced its military was achieving significant results in the country’s east. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever," Putin said during a ceremony at the...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Fighters Kill Crew Drilling Well in Southern Somalia
Islamist militants from al-Shabab on Friday killed 12 people drilling a well in drought-ravaged southern Somalia, a local resident and official said. Conflict between the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, which wants to implement a strict implementation of sharia, or Islamic law, and the central government has killed thousands of people since 2006.
Voice of America
Russia ‘Tightening Screws’ on War Coverage
Washington — The Kremlin is “tightening the screws” on how media inside Russia can report on its war in Ukraine, media analysts say. Moscow issued new directives to the media in late September, following Russia’s announcement of a partial military mobilization to try to bolster its troops.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia poised to Annex Parts of Ukraine
Why is Moscow choosing this particular time to hold so-called referenda in occupied territories on joining Russia? The United States announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine. And protests in Russia against President Putin’s mobilization continue.
Voice of America
Ban on Islamic Organization Draws Mixed Reactions in India
The Indian government's ban this week of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organization that says it fights for the rights of minorities, has received mixed reaction in the country, with Hindu groups welcoming the move and Muslim groups, opposition leaders and rights activists criticizing it. Hours after...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:15 a.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that a deliberate attack against allies' infrastructure would be met with a determined response, following what it called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream pipelines.
Voice of America
Uzbekistan Says It Won't Deport Russians Fleeing Conscription
Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization last...
Voice of America
At UN, Russia, US Trade Barbs Over Nord Stream Damage
The United States and Russia traded barbs and accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday about the apparent sabotage to a major gas pipeline that Russia uses to supply Europe. Between Sept. 26 and 29, explosions caused four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run...
Voice of America
UN Chief Strongly Condemns Russia's Plan to Annex 4 Ukrainian Territories
The United Nations Secretary-General strongly condemned Russia’s plan to formally annex four areas of Ukraine in a ceremony on Friday, saying it is illegal and “must not be accepted.”. “The U.N. Charter is clear,” Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday. “Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state...
