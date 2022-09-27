I’m an Aldi super shopper – the exact day of the week to find deals on meat, fish and pantry food

THERE'S one Aldi shopping secret you need to know to save money, and it's about the best day of the week to shop for certain deals.

TikToker InvestWithQueenie has 200,000 followers who look to her for budgeting and money hack content.

Aldi superfan Queenie Tan shared a secret other Aldi shoppers might not know about when to score deals Credit: TikTok/investwithqueenie

The influencer, otherwise known as Queenie Tan, shared a major way to boost your savings at the bargain retailer Aldi.

This is about the specific day that Aldi puts out new deals on fresh produce, meat, fish and pantry food.

It’s the same day that the Aldi Finds section has new deals and gets restocked.

Aldi Finds generally includes household items at major discounts.

So when is this magical day? Every Wednesday, according to many.

“Open up your phone and write Wednesday in your calendar,” Queenie said.

Even though Aldi is already known as a bargain hunter’s dream, shoppers who do this will be rewarded with even more savings.

Meanwhile, the grocery chain is said to restock its Hot Deals section with extra cheap items every Sunday.

Other ways to find massive deals at Aldi’s

Timing your grocery run to Wednesdays is not the only way to score some savings.

You can also look out for ALDI Savers tags, marking a clearance item as well as the date it was put on sale.

Aldi also offers a “Twice as Nice” guarantee, meaning if you purchase an Aldi brand product and you don’t like it, you can get a refund and replacement.

You also will save money if you bring bags on your own, instead of being charged up to 10 cents per bag.

According to plenty of bloggers, the eggs, chocolates, meats and canned goods are some of the best products to look out for at Aldi no matter the time of the week.

Aldi has hosted a special German week, offering several low-cost products that celebrate the German-based retailer's culture.

Aldi has also been known to unveil a fall lineup of products, and this year's includes some at prices as low as $3.