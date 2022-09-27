ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former England star and two-time Prem winner Fabian Delph retires from football aged 32 after failing to find new club

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago
FORMER England star Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from football aged just 32.

The midfielder struggled with injuries towards the latter end of his career and has decided to call it quits after leaving Everton in the summer.

Fabian Delph won the Premier League twice and won 20 England caps Credit: Getty - Contributor

Delph made just 35 league appearances for the Toffees in three years and has been without a club since departing Goodison Park.

So he has made the decision to hand up his boots and is grateful for the career he has had.

Delph wrote on Instagram: "So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me.

"Massive shout-out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."

Delph won 20 England caps but his biggest achievement was winning the Premier League with Manchester City in 2018 and 2019.

He was a part of Pep Guardiola's centurion side in 2017-18, making 22 appearances and scoring one goal.

Prior to that Delph made 134 appearances for Aston Villa, who signed the midfielder from Leeds United.

Delph began his career at Leeds after graduating from the academy and played 59 times for the West Yorkshire side - including five games on loan in 2011-12.

Delph also finished as a runner-up in the League Cup and FA Cup during his spell at Villa before joining City for £8million.

Several of Delph's former team-mates wished him well and congratulated him on a successful career.

England star Declan Rice said: "What a guy, all the best Delphy."

Marcus Rashford added: "All the best bro @fabian_delph ❤️."

And former Everton team-mate James Rodriguez wrote: "All the best Fabian. Good luck un the future. 👏🏻"

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow remarked: "Some career pal! 👏."

Kalvin Phillips commented: "What a legend! Wishing you nothing but the best mate! 🙌🏽❤️❤️."

