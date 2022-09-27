ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Maguire suffers new blow with Man Utd defender to miss games with thigh issue after playing injured for England

By Joshua Jones
 3 days ago
HARRY MAGUIRE is set to be sidelined for two two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender.

The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany.

Harry Maguire tweaked his thigh muscle during the 3-3 draw with Germany Credit: Getty

He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted limping through the mixed zone.

And the extent of the damage to his leg means Maguire will be unavailable for selection for a short while.

United face rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday and then a double header with Omonia in the Europa League sandwiches a trip to Everton on October 9.

However, Maguire has been left out of recent starting XIs for the Red Devils anyway with Erik ten Hag preferring "leader" Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-half partnership.

The England defender endured a rough evening last night.

He was booed by a section of the home fans before kick-off and then was at fault for both goals as Germany opened up a 2-0 lead.

And to top it off, he sustained the muscle problem late on.

Captain Harry Kane referenced the injury as he supported his team-mate.

Kane said: “Individual mistake, you’re going to be gutted.

“But we’re a team, we get behind each other. They learn from it, they move on, they’ve been great for us every time they’ve put an England shirt on.

“H had a pretty decent injury there at the end and he played another five or ten minutes on almost one leg, great character from him, really proud of him for that.”

Maguire, who was spotted limping after the 3-3 Nations League draw, took to social media to apologise for his "mistakes".

Despite his error-strewn performance, Maguire still has the backing of Gary Neville - but was encouraged to get external professional help from a psychologist.

Neville said: “When I lost my confidence, I went and saw a psychologist to help me through those moments.

“I did go and see my doctor at Manchester United. I did go and get a psychologist and get help. You do need external help at times.

“Harry is going through a difficult moment. I felt for him.

"But he’s a good solid character, he’s got a good family and people around him at Manchester United who will try and help him.

“It’s a tough period for Harry, there’s no getting away from that. But there’s nothing you can do other than show up, try your best and not give in.

“At some point, his form will return because he has been an excellent player for United at times and England.

“He has to go to the World Cup. England haven’t got a massive pool of centre-backs for a start. Harry’s done very well for England and Gareth Southgate.”

Maguire bundled Jamal Musiala to the ground to gift Germany a penalty Credit: Alamy
The defender has been on the bench in recent matches for United Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

