A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
keranews.org

The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening

It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
100 Awesome Date Night Ideas near by in Dallas

So, here are 100 fun date night ideas for you to try around Plano, Dallas and surrounding cities. So, here are a few Date Night ideas that may help make your date night fun and unforgettable. Are you wanting to plan a date night?. Here are some great ideas for...
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods

Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself

Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
An Authentic Flamenco Show From Spain Is Coming To Dallas This November

The Royal Opera of Madrid, the most important performing arts institution in Spain and one of the most important in the world, is putting together a passionate, traditional Spanish flamenco performance. You can catch this unbelievable show in Downtown Dallas this fall from November 11-20! Join the waitlist because tickets to Authentic Flamenco go on sale soon on October 6.
Como Somos: Hijos De Muñoz Learned To Play Songs Their Father Loves, Now They Can’t Stop Getting Booked

In the crowded, fluorescent Sunset High School cafeteria, students crowd around purple cafeteria tables—but not for lunch. Girls, some wearing the purple school colors and homecoming mums, hold each other and dance across the cafeteria floor, a bouncy two-step dance associated with traditional Mexican rhythms. The other students and administrators watch where the music is coming from, and it’s a view they’ve seen before.
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do

The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
