Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Here is when Addison’s iconic Vitruvian Lights display kicks off
We have not even made it to October yet and North Texas is already making preparations for the Christmas season.
papercitymag.com
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
keranews.org
The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening
It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 19th-Century Victorian Has a Secret Door to Its Wine Cellar
There aren’t many homes like 2315 Routh St. left in Dallas. The three-story Victorian house was built in 1899 and has the appeal of “a time gone by,” listing agent Trey Bounds says. “It would not be out of place in a town like New Orleans or Shreveport.”
Shug’s Bagels Planning Second Dallas Spot
Bagels and spreads, sandwiches, sweets, and more will be offered.
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
cohaitungchi.com
100 Awesome Date Night Ideas near by in Dallas
So, here are 100 fun date night ideas for you to try around Plano, Dallas and surrounding cities. So, here are a few Date Night ideas that may help make your date night fun and unforgettable. Are you wanting to plan a date night?. Here are some great ideas for...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
Eater
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods
Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself
Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
secretdallas.com
An Authentic Flamenco Show From Spain Is Coming To Dallas This November
The Royal Opera of Madrid, the most important performing arts institution in Spain and one of the most important in the world, is putting together a passionate, traditional Spanish flamenco performance. You can catch this unbelievable show in Downtown Dallas this fall from November 11-20! Join the waitlist because tickets to Authentic Flamenco go on sale soon on October 6.
dmagazine.com
Como Somos: Hijos De Muñoz Learned To Play Songs Their Father Loves, Now They Can’t Stop Getting Booked
In the crowded, fluorescent Sunset High School cafeteria, students crowd around purple cafeteria tables—but not for lunch. Girls, some wearing the purple school colors and homecoming mums, hold each other and dance across the cafeteria floor, a bouncy two-step dance associated with traditional Mexican rhythms. The other students and administrators watch where the music is coming from, and it’s a view they’ve seen before.
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
Shorthorn
State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do
The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
