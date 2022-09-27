Girl Swimmer, 8, Had To Pull Out Of A Swim Meet Due To Fatigue, ‘Baseball-Sized Lump’ In Her Chest: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Read full article on original website
B-sumpin37
2d ago
Sending prayers baby girl 8yrs old,keep your head up don’t lose faith and I believe you will live a bright n wonderful life in Gods name I pray 🙏 Amen!
Reply(5)
24
sas
2d ago
Alllllllllll these articles…. It turned out to be CANCER!!! … Dun dun dunnnnnnnn….
Reply(2)
15
Related
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
survivornet.com
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
survivornet.com
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
survivornet.com
Dad-of-Three, 37, Bit His Tongue At Work And The Wound Mysteriously Never Healed: His Tongue And Voice Box Were Removed After It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Dad-of-three Scott Ruxton, 37, has been going through a tragic cancer battle. The Wales-based builder had to have his tongue and larynx, along with his lymph nodes, removed. He can’t speak, which means he can’t verbally tell his kids he loves them. Scott’s former partner of 11 years...
survivornet.com
‘Extremely Healthy’ Man, 33, Avoided Seeing A Doctor About ‘Blood In His Feces’ Because He Was Embarrassed: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Nick Summerfield from Pimlico, London, was shocked to find out he had bowel cancer at 33 years old. The vacation rental manager, now 34, almost didn’t get checked due to the “embarrassing” nature of his symptom, which included constipation and blood in his stool. Bowel cancer is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
survivornet.com
Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
A nurse who checks moles for cancer says to follow the 'ugly duckling' rule to spot dangerous ones. Here's how.
If you have a mole that looks different to others, that's the "ugly duckling" to get checked out for melanoma — the most serious type of skin cancer.
A woman went to the ER with shoulder pain. She was diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread and died 25 days later.
A woman went to an ER with shoulder pain and was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Doctors said it had spread to her spine, ribs, and adrenal gland, but not her shoulder. The doctors believe one of the tumors in her spine caused her shoulder pain.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
survivornet.com
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
Comments / 84