Green Bay, WI

A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex

Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots

After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
Packers announce roster move

The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
