Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots
After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Pat O'Donnell
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week's guest is Pat O'Donnell.
Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
WSAW
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
Yardbarker
Packers to wear fan-favorite '50s Classic Uniforms Week 6 vs. Jets
According to the team’s website: “The Green Bay Packers are set to once again wear their '50s Classic Uniforms this season, with the uniforms returning to Lambeau Field for the Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 16. “The '50s Classic Uniform is inspired...
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 4 vs. Patriots
The Green Bay Packers ruled out offensive tackle Caleb Jones and listed cornerback Jaire Alexander as questionable for Sunday’s Week 4 showdown with the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 4:. Questionable. CB Jaire Alexander...
Locker Room Preview: OT Yosh Nijman set to join the show as Packers prepare for London
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After battling one of the greatest head coaches of all time in Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers prepare to travel overseas to play in London. Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney will talk about the positives and negatives of the Packers’ start to […]
Green Bay Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker on the cusp of becoming one of NFL’s elite linebacking duos
De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker. One elite defender, and another who has a chance to be. Campbell is the All-Pro
