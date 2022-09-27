Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bus driver cited in Chase County crash that injured 11 students
The driver of the bus involved in a crash in Chase County on Tuesday has been cited, authorities say. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell of Champion, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, after the bus transporting students from Chase County Schools turned in front of a semi-truck on Nebraska 15A northwest of Champion.
