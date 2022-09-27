Ryan Gosling! Rihanna! Karl Lagerfeld! Machine Gun Kelly! Read today’s dose of chic intel!. Ryan Gosling stars in Gucci’s Valigeria campaign. Actor Ryan Gosling (and a lot of luggage) is the star of the Valigeria campaign for Gucci, shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Mel Ottenberg. “Travel for Gucci was never purely physical,” creative director Alessandro Michele explains. “Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys… This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a “non-place” that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 HOURS AGO