Football news LIVE: Lionel Messi transfer EXCLUSIVE, Jude Bellingham latest as Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid hover

LIONEL MESSI will decide on his future after the upcoming World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club.

The Argentine star left Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

But with that contract expiring next summer, it remains unclear where he will be playing his football in the 2023-24 season.

And SunSport can reveal the Argentine hero currently has no concrete options.

Meanwhile, England ace Jude Bellingham, 19, remains one of Europe's hottest properties with the Borussia Dortmund man set to spark a tug of war between Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City for his signature.

Manchester United and Chelsea also remain keen to sign the former Birmingham City man.

How to get free bets on football – the 17 best bookies to claim rewards and bonuses

Stay up to date with all the latest from around the grounds...

It's 'understandable', says Shaw on being benched

Luke Shaw expects to again be only a Manchester United sub in Sunday’s derby at City – and even BACKS Erik ten Hag’s decision.

Left-back Shaw bagged the opening goal when playing all of England’s 3-3 home draw with Germany last night.

But he’s still out of favour at Old Trafford behind Tyrell Malacia after being axed following their poor start to the season.

He said: “It’s understandable, and I even agree. The start of the season wasn’t good enough and he had to make changes. I fully accept that.

“The only thing I can do is train hard and wait for opportunities, whether that’s in cup games or the Premier League.

“Whatever I play in, I just have to be ready — and then play at the standard I should be at.”

"I think Ten Hag knows my qualities, he knows what I’m capable of and we’ve had chats.”

Arsenal battling for fifth with Man Utd, says Barnes

John Barnes reckons that Arsenal will be lucky to claim the final Champions League spot this season.

Despite the Gunners hot start, the former England international reckons the league leaders will end up "between fourth and sixth".

The 58-year-old spoke to BonusCodeBets and said: "Arsenal needed a centre-forward and that’s Jesus’ position. He’s young and it’s a great signing for Arsenal.

"He’s scored seven goals this pre-season so he’s definitely hit the ground running and of course, Arteta would have known him from Man City, he would have known the type of player he was, it’s an excellent signing.

"I know my top two will be Liverpool and Man City but my next two will be Chelsea and Tottenham. In what order, I don’t know.

"Arsenal will finish between four and six, quite possibly the top four. I think after that, it’s between them and Manchester United.

"Arsenal will finish around fourth, fifth or sixth, it’ll be around there."

Ron celebration spot on in FIFA 23

Fans of video game FIFA 23 have been sinking their teeth into the game after it was released yesterday, and one feature in particular is catching gamer's eyes - or rather ears.

The latest edition of EA Sport's popular game enables players to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the crowd when they score with Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA 23 has captured Ronaldo's signature "SIIIUUU" celebration both visually and audibly.

Alex Scott reveals 'deep love' for team-mate

Alex Scott has revealed she was “madly and deeply in love” with fellow Lionesses star Kelly Smith.

The former Arsenal star turned broadcaster had a secret long term relationship with Kelly when she was a young player.

Alex, 37, will speak about their relationship in her new book How (Not) To Be Strong.

Speaking about writing about their love for the first time during a FANE talk in East London, Alex said: “I went back and forth on whether I’d actually be writing the chapter.

“But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there. And for me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

“And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

Kelly, who is six years Alex’s senior, met when they both played for Arsenal in 2005.

Stats show Arsenal have the WORST away form in Prem decade

Arsenal are the worst away team in the Premier League this decade, research shows.

BonusCodeBets revealed that the Gunners do not travel well.

The study compared the home and away performances of each of the current 20 Prem sides over the past 10 seasons.

And it found the North London side to have the biggest drop in performance when on the road.

Top flight sides drop an average of 0.38 points when playing away… but Arsenal lose 0.62 points in comparison to their form at the Emirates.

Jordan Davies England XI

Here, our SunSport reporters pick their England squad and first XI for our opener against Iran on November 21.

No way Maguire makes the starting XI — he is a walking disaster.

Having four at the back will allow the midfield three, Mount especially, to venture forward more.

Saka must be a shoo-in for his attacking threat. Alexander-Arnold, who has the X-factor the squad could need, goes ahead of Trippier.

SQUAD: Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale, Stones, Dier, Maguire, Coady, White, Tomori, Shaw, James, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Chilwell, Rice, Bellingham, J Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Kane, Saka, Foden, Sterling, Abraham, Rashford, Grealish.

LINE-UP: Pickford; James, Stones, Dier, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling (4-3-3)

Charlie Wyett's England XI

Here, our SunSport reporters pick their England squad and first XI for our opener against Iran on November 21.

Gareth Southgate should stick with a back three even though it is unpopular.

The only way to progress at a World Cup is by being cautious rather than gung-ho. Despite his talent, Phil Foden is not doing enough to get into the starting XI.

The squad pretty much picks itself. But there is no room for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho or Conor Coady.

SQUAD: Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale, Walker, James, Trippier, White, Maguire, Tomori, Dier, Chilwell, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, J Henderson, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Mount, Abraham, Bowen, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Saka, Sterling, Toney.

LINE-UP: Pickford; Stones, Dier, Maguire; Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling (3-4-3)

Martin Lipton's England XI

Here, our SunSport reporters pick their England squad and first XI for our opener against Iran on November 21.

Saka proved in 25 minutes against Germany why he has to start against Iran.

But there has to be a casualty and for me that is Raheem Sterling.

Tyrick Mitchell is my wildcard at left wing-back so no squad place for Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford, if fit, travels but not Jadon Sancho.

SQUAD: Pickford, Ramsdale, Pope, Walker, Stones, Dier, Tomori, Maguire, Guehi, James, Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Mitchell, Chilwell, Rice, Bellingham, J Henderson, Ward-Prowse, Saka, Foden, Grealish, Mount, Sterling, Kane, Rashford, Abraham.

LINE-UP: Pickford; Stones, Dier, Tomori; James, Rice, Bellingham, Mitchell; Saka, Kane, Foden (3-4-2-1)

It was reported that United had an eye on him if Cristiano Ronaldo departed Old Trafford over the summer.

The teenager is scoring goals for fun at RB Salzburg and he has already agreed to join RB Leipzig from next year for £55million.

He’s netted four goals this season for the Austrian club and netted 11 in the last campaign in all competitions.

His record on the international stage is as equally impressive scoring four times in 15 appearances.

The talented youngster will not have a chance to show his quality at the World Cup as his nation failed to qualify.

Ses-sational

Manchester and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko scored a sensational volley while on international duty for Slovenia versus Sweden.

The striker peeled off at the back post and was found with a long pass before unleashing a first time left footed volley that lobbed the keeper and went into the back of the net.

Sesko netted three times and assisted another in his last three matches for Slovenia helping them retain their League B status in the Nations League.

Ronaldo gets another 90 for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo sported a painful looking black eye as Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in the Nations League.

The defeat means Ronaldo and Portugal miss out on the last four of the Nations League with Spain overtaking them to finish top of group A2.

Ronaldo played the entire match and missed a chance to score before former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata notched a late winner.

CR7 showed off his black eye days after being whacked in the face by Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vlacik.

The striker was left in a bloody mess following the collision but later returned to the pitch with a bandage on his nose.

He then conceded a penalty for handball and fans joked he was trying to protect his hooter.

Alexander-Arnold's World Cup spot under threat

Gareth Southgate delivered a bitter blow to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Liverpool defender sweats on his World Cup spot.

Alexander-Arnold was told he has fallen behind the likes of Kieran Trippier in the pecking order down the right side of the Three Lions backline.

Southgate, who will name his 26-man squad for Qatar on November 10, said: “The other night against Italy, we didn’t need the left-back cover.

“But against Germany, we did because of the way we went with the team — so we needed Chilly Ben Chilwell on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead of Trent.

“I’ve had long conversations with all of them and have been very clear with them about where they stand, what they need to improve upon, what they’re doing well, so they’re very clear on where they sit.”

G Nev backs Maguire

Neville is also backing Maguire to turn up and deliver when it matters most in Qatar.

The former Manchester United right-back insists the centre-half should still be on England's plane to the World Cup.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21 and the Sky Sports pundit wants Maguire in the starting XI.

He added: “Harry is going through a difficult moment. I felt for him.

"But he’s a good solid character, he’s got a good family and people around him at Manchester United who will try and help him.

“It’s a tough period for Harry, there’s no getting away from that. But there’s nothing you can do other than show up, try your best and not give in.

“At some point, his form will return because he has been an excellent player for United at times and England.

“He has to go to the World Cup. England haven’t got a massive pool of centre-backs for a start. Harry’s done very well for England and Gareth Southgate.”

Neville says Maguire should seek external help

Struggling Harry Maguire should visit a psychologist to boost his confidence, according to Gary Neville.

The Manchester United legend told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’ve been there myself.

“I gave away two really bad goals against Vasco de Gama in a World Club Championships in 2000, then six months later went on to have a horrible Euros tournament for England in Belgium and Holland.

“My pain lasted for about eight months in football terms. I was poor, lost my confidence, didn’t want the ball and didn’t show for things.

“When I lost my confidence, I went and saw a psychologist to help me through those moments.

“I did go and see my doctor at Manchester United. I did go and get a psychologist and get help. You do need external help at times."

Kante back to training

N'Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea training six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Tottenham.

The Frenchman limped out of the 2-2 draw on August 14 and hasn't played since.

His return is a timely boost for the Blues, who play NINE games in a gruelling October.

Morning football fans

Manchester United and Tottenham could bid for "£27million bargain" keeper Jan Oblak in January.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to cash in on their Slovenia hero, 27.

Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been described as a "great fit" for United.

But Chelsea and Liverpool are still thought to be even more serious contenders to land the 19-year-old, albeit next summer

Arsenal could renew their interest in Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

That's because boss Mikel Arteta wants back-up for in-form Gabriel Jesus.

But Serbia superstar Dusan Vlahovic seems intent on staying at Juventus, despite being linked to Arsenal and other Prem giants.

Former England, Manchester City, Everotn and Aston Villa midfielder Fabian Delph has retired from playing aged 32 due to injury problems.

Fitness wise, Arsenal have concerns over EIGHT players for Saturday's top-three Prem derby at home to Spurs.

And England frontman Marcus Rashford is expected to return for United's trip to neighbours Man City on Sunday.

Gareth: Maguire must prove himself

Gareth Southgate delivered a World Cup warning to defender Harry Maguire after his Germany nightmare.

The England manager, set to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on November 10, made it clear he needs under-fire Maguire to get his confidence back and play more games for Manchester United.

Southgate continues to back centre-half Maguire — who picked up a thigh injury in a nightmare game against Germany on Monday — but is concerned about his lack of game time for United.

Crocked Maguire could now be unavailable for a couple more United games and the national boss said: “I know everybody says Harry is important to me but he’s important to us. It’s us — it’s not me.

“Why do we pick him? Because he’s one of the players who gives us the best chance of winning. So really, we should all be wanting a Harry Maguire that’s playing regularly and playing with confidence.

“That applies to, of course, quite a few players but he’s the one that everything lands on, which must be a tough space for him really. But he’s showing tremendous character.

“I think he has got the character to get over this because he’s a boy that has been from Sheffield United to Hull City. He’s not one where everything has been smooth.

“Sometimes you get lads who, in the early part of their career, haven’t had to handle adversity and when it hits them, it’s harder to cope with. He’s like most of us really, in that he’s had lots of hurdles — and that shapes your character.”

Rashford winning fight to face City

EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Rashford is winning his battle to be fit for Sunday’s Manchester derby, writes NEIL CUSTIS and RICHARD MORIARTY.

The Manchester United forward has been out since suffering a hamstring injury during the club’s 3-1 win over table-toppers Arsenal.

Rashford scored twice in that game and netted in the 2-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool.

It was proof that he was finally back on form after a difficult year.

But the injury saw him miss United’s subsequent Europa League games against Real Sociedad and FC Sheriff.

It also made him unavailable for the England squad. He was expected to be called up after his upturn in performances.

But Rashford, 24, is now training again — and feels ready for the Etihad showdown.

Shaw 'agrees' with Man Utd dropping him

Luke Shaw expects to again be only a Manchester United sub in Sunday's derby at City - and even BACKS Erik ten Hag's decision.

Left-back Shaw bagged the opening goal when playing all of England's 3-3 home draw with Germany last night.

But he's still out of favour at Old Trafford behind Tyrell Malacia after being axed following their poor start to the season.

And he said: “It’s understandable, and I even agree.

"The start of the season wasn’t good enough and he had to make changes. I fully accept that.

“The only thing I can do is train hard and wait for opportunities, whether that’s in cup games or the Premier League.

"Whatever I play in, I just have to be ready — and then play at the standard I should be at.”

And he believes Ten Hag still rates him.

He added: “I think Ten Hag knows my qualities, he knows what I’m capable of and we’ve had chats.”

Partey replacement rated a priority

Mikel Arteta has been urged to find a replacement for Arsenal's injury-plagued midfielder Thomas Partey.

The table-topping Gunners can choose from Partey, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny.

But boss Arteta reportedly made THREE approaches for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz in the summer.

Former Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Arsenal might look in January and think, ‘you know what, we’re third in the league, we’re second in the league, we’ve got a really good chance this season of finishing in the top four’ and they will have to go out and get one.

“Their fans were very upset at the end of the window when they didn’t get one.

“Thomas Partey is always getting injuries, he’s very injury prone. Xhaka’s been outstanding, Lokonga is still up and coming but they need one more.

“It was strange that they didn’t fill that position. Especially when they know Thomas Partey is not going to play a lot of games this season because he’s always injured."

Al-Hilal insist Cristiano DIDN'T reject them

Cristiano Ronaldo "didn't reject" a summer transfer to Al-Hilal, according to the club's president.

And he revealed the two parties were heading into the final stages of negotiations before the mega-money move collapsed.

But Fahad ben Nafel insisted it was not Ronaldo who pulled the plug. Instead, he claimed a transfer ban placed on the Saudi Arabian side proved the critical blow.

Nafel told the Thamanya YouTube channel: “Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo. The problem was not in the money or the principle, Al-Hilal is able to bring in the stars of the world.

"But it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Centre that prevented us from registering the players.

"We did not stop negotiating with the players despite the decision to ban, but we were delaying entering the final stage of the negotiations until the ban was lifted.”

Ronaldo, 37, looked on course to quit United in the summer after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League with just 12 months left on his Old Trafford contract.

He was linked with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli but they all opted against trying to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Jude 'fits' United

Jude Bellingham would be a "great fit" for Manchester United and soon a key man.

That's the view of transfer insider Dean Jones as United reportedly vie Chelsea and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder.

Jones reckons the 19-year-old has the confidence to assert himself under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

But it's Chelsea who could be more likely to launch a £100million-plus offer for Bellingham in the summer.

Shock as fan hurls banana at Richarlison

Tottenham striker Richarlison was racially abused after scoring in Brazil's 5-1 win over Tunisia today as a fan hurled a banana at him.

The ex-Everton hero put his side 2-1 up with a fine finish and celebrated in front of the Parc des Princes crowd.

But one supporter threw a banana that landed near Richarlison's feet on the pitch.

Manchester United midfielder Fred kicked the fruit off the pitch before looking up to the crowd.

Richarlison and his Brazil team-mates had put out an anti-racism message prior to kick-off.

The team posed next to a banner that read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts."

The statement came in response to Vinicius Jr twice being racially abused in the build-up to Real Madrid's game against Atletico Madrid nine days ago.

Delph retires aged 32

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from football aged just 32.

The ex-Manchester City title-winner struggled with injuries towards the latter end of his career and has decided to call it quits after leaving Everton in the summer.

Delph made just 35 league appearances for the Toffees in three years and has been without a club since departing Goodison Park. So he has made the decision to hand up his boots and is grateful for the career he has had.

Delph wrote on Instagram: "So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me.

"Massive shout-out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."

Delph won 20 England caps but his biggest achievement was winning the Premier League with City in 2018 and 2019. He was a part of Pep Guardiola's centurion side in 2017-18, making 22 appearances and scoring one goal.

Prior to that Delph made 134 appearances for Aston Villa after joining from Leeds.

Now Maguire's injured...

Harry Maguire is set to be sidelined for two two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender.

The Manchester United man, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany.

He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted limping through the mixed zone.

And the extent of the damage to his leg means Maguire will be unavailable for selection for a short while.

United face rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday and then a double header with Omonia in the Europa League sandwiches a trip to Everton on October 9.

However, Maguire has been left out of recent starting XIs for the Red Devils anyway with Erik ten Hag preferring "leader" Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-half partnership.

The England defender endured a rough evening last night.

He was booed by a section of the home fans before kick-off and then was at fault for both goals as Germany opened up a 2-0 lead.

And to top it off, he sustained the muscle problem late on.

Three Lions' skipper Harry Kane said: “H had a pretty decent injury there at the end and he played another five or ten minutes on almost one leg, great character from him, really proud of him for that.”