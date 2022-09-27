ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian menaces Florida

By Bryan Lopez
 2 days ago

Kevin Morales / AP

A woman takes photos while waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Chris O'Meara / AP

A boat owner pulls top his anchor as he prepares his sailboat on the Davis Islands yacht basin ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Ian is predicted to make landfall along Florida's west coast.

John Raoux / AP

Preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Orange County resident Melissa Miller fills sand bags at Barnett Park, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

John Raoux / AP

Residents of Orange County fill sand bags at Baldwin Park to protect their homes in preparation of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Johnny Ford, right, and his wife Jerria Ford fill free sand bags at an Orange County park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Chris O'Meara / AP

Coeval Gonzalez, right, and Gustavo Sakharov, of Colombia, tie up sand bags on the Davis Islands beach ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Ian is predicted to make landfall along Florida's wet coast.

Chris O'Meara / AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian.

Marta Lavandier / AP

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell speaks of preparations that the agency and the state of Florida are doing in advance of Hurricane Ian, during a news conference at the National Hurricane Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Miami. Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Chris O'Meara / AP

Canceled flights are shown on a video board at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at the Tampa International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The airport is closing at 5pm EST today ahead of a planned landfall by Hurricane Ian. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere along Florida's west coast.

John Raoux / AP

Residents of Orange County fill sand bags at Baldwin Park to protect their homes in preparation of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Bob Copeland, center, helps fill free sand bags for Wilbur Villamarin, left, and his son Fabian Villamarin at an Orange County park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Michelle Rushlow, left, and Valerie Kennedy take free sand bags to their car at an Orange County park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Chris O'Meara / AP

A man, along with his Macaw and cat, prepares his sailboat on the Davis Islands yacht basin ahead of the potential arrival of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere along Florida's west coast.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Jesus Rodrigues takes wood to his vehicle outside a Home Depot store in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

John Raoux / AP

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, shopping carts are left abandoned next to empty shelves that stock bottled water at a supermarket Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

People wait in lines to fuel their vehicles at a Costco Wholesale store in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Mary Martin / AP

Tourists and residents stroll White Street pier, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Key West, Fla. Hurricane Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches the Florida's southwest coast.

Mary Martin / AP

Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the high waves from Hurricane Ian crash for photos, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Key West, Fla. Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches the Floridaâ€™s southwest coast.

Mary Martin / AP

A child walks in the water at the Southernmost Point buoy from waves from Hurricane Ian crash for photos, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Key West, Fla. Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches the Florida's southwest coast.

/ AP

In this aerial image, the city of Tampa, Fla., is seen Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. It's been more than a century since a major storm like Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. (DroneBase via AP)

Marta Lavandier / AP

A man walks his dog during a break of heavy rain, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida.

Hurricane Ian in Cudjoe Key, Tuesday, September 27.

