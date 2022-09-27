ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A city where more than half more than half the population is Hispanic is host for the fifth annual PA Latino Convention this weekend. “There are 1.1 million Latinos in Pennsylvania today,” convention Chairman Norman Bristol Colon said, speaking on a brightly lit podium to a crowd of hundreds in suits and ties or dresses in Allentown’s Renaissance Hotel.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO