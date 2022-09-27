Read full article on original website
Related
wlvr.org
With majority Hispanic population, Allentown is host to Pennsylvania Latino convention
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A city where more than half more than half the population is Hispanic is host for the fifth annual PA Latino Convention this weekend. “There are 1.1 million Latinos in Pennsylvania today,” convention Chairman Norman Bristol Colon said, speaking on a brightly lit podium to a crowd of hundreds in suits and ties or dresses in Allentown’s Renaissance Hotel.
wlvr.org
Local Red Cross volunteer’s first assignment headed to Florida for hurricane relief
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The sun is shining once again in the areas of Florida hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Now relief efforts are underway. A Lehigh Valley woman is heading down to help those in need following the category 4 hurricane. Volunteer Tasha Behnke of Danielsville is waiting to...
wlvr.org
Rosanna’s Restaurant to reopen as modern deli and bar, Rosa’s Corner, in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A longstanding Italian eatery is taking on a new identity in downtown Bethlehem. Rosanna’s Restaurant, at 2 E. Broad St., which temporarily closed in February, is expected to reopen in winter with a new name, look and menu, co-owner Cara Paredes said. The new Rosa’s...
Comments / 0