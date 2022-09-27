Read full article on original website
Related
allears.net
NEWS: Full Reopening Details Revealed for Universal Orlando
Universal has shared an important update that you need to know about if you’re planning to visit soon. First up, if you’ve got a Halloween Horror Nights ticket for tonight (September 30th), know that the event WILL be going on. Doors will open at 5PM for guests with existing tickets.
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings
As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
allears.net
NEWS: Phased Reopening of Universal Orlando Announced for Hotel Guests ONLY
Universal Orlando, Disney World, SeaWorld, and more closed their doors due to Hurricane Ian, but those doors are starting to reopen. SeaWorld has extended its closure, but Disney has announced a phased reopening on September 30th. So what’s going on with Universal Orlando? Now we have an update. Universal...
allears.net
What It’s Like to Be at Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is now starting to hit Florida. We’ve been watching the storm since last week where it started as a tropical wave and then later became a tropical storm and now a hurricane. Areas of Florida have been asked to evacuate and big theme parks including Universal Orlando, Legoland, and Disney World have temporarily closed. Even though nobody is in the parks, we have plenty of team members who live right by Disney World. So, what is it like being at Disney World during a hurricane?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allears.net
Reopening Time Announced for Orlando International Airport After Hurricane Ian Closures
Orlando International Airport is reopening following Hurricane Ian and we’ve got all the details. The airport temporarily closed starting on September 28th due to the expected impact of the storm. On September 29th, they shared an update on the situation — indicating that roads leading to the airport were closed due to flooding and that they anticipated a reopening on Friday, September 30th, pending their damage assessment. Now, we’ve got more details.
allears.net
Big CHANGE Made to the Coca-Cola Bar in Disney Springs
A big change has hit the Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar at Disney Springs. This spot used to be home to some unique cocktails that would mix up Coca-Cola flavors with whiskey, vodka, and other things. But if you’ll be heading there in the future, be warned. We stopped by...
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
IN THIS ARTICLE
allears.net
Central Florida Publix Stores CLOSE Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to linger just off the southwest coast of Florida, strengthening before eventually making landfall. We’ve been following Ian’s path for a while now, and have seen Disney World take steps to prepare for the storm — ultimately culminating in the decision to close the parks for two whole days. As the storm approaches Central Florida, one Florida grocery chain is shutting its doors temporarily as well.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
allears.net
Hurricane Ian Has Been Downgraded to Tropical Storm
The storm had already warranted a state of emergency issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Orlando International Airport has been shut down and theme parks have closed. As Ian makes its way into the rest of Florida this morning, it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. After Ian made...
Orlando International Airport is canceling all of its commercial flights as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba Tuesday and is expected to keep moving north toward Florida into Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Airports close and airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Ian roars ashore
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
fox35orlando.com
Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - An ambulance got trapped in extremely flooded streets in the SoDo District of Orlando early Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian lashed the area with downpours and high wind gusts. The system downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi was driving in the...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Comments / 0