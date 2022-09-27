ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

NEWS: Full Reopening Details Revealed for Universal Orlando

Universal has shared an important update that you need to know about if you’re planning to visit soon. First up, if you’ve got a Halloween Horror Nights ticket for tonight (September 30th), know that the event WILL be going on. Doors will open at 5PM for guests with existing tickets.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings

As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ENVIRONMENT
allears.net

NEWS: Phased Reopening of Universal Orlando Announced for Hotel Guests ONLY

Universal Orlando, Disney World, SeaWorld, and more closed their doors due to Hurricane Ian, but those doors are starting to reopen. SeaWorld has extended its closure, but Disney has announced a phased reopening on September 30th. So what’s going on with Universal Orlando? Now we have an update. Universal...
allears.net

What It’s Like to Be at Disney World During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is now starting to hit Florida. We’ve been watching the storm since last week where it started as a tropical wave and then later became a tropical storm and now a hurricane. Areas of Florida have been asked to evacuate and big theme parks including Universal Orlando, Legoland, and Disney World have temporarily closed. Even though nobody is in the parks, we have plenty of team members who live right by Disney World. So, what is it like being at Disney World during a hurricane?
allears.net

Reopening Time Announced for Orlando International Airport After Hurricane Ian Closures

Orlando International Airport is reopening following Hurricane Ian and we’ve got all the details. The airport temporarily closed starting on September 28th due to the expected impact of the storm. On September 29th, they shared an update on the situation — indicating that roads leading to the airport were closed due to flooding and that they anticipated a reopening on Friday, September 30th, pending their damage assessment. Now, we’ve got more details.
allears.net

Big CHANGE Made to the Coca-Cola Bar in Disney Springs

A big change has hit the Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar at Disney Springs. This spot used to be home to some unique cocktails that would mix up Coca-Cola flavors with whiskey, vodka, and other things. But if you’ll be heading there in the future, be warned. We stopped by...
allears.net

“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
allears.net

Central Florida Publix Stores CLOSE Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to linger just off the southwest coast of Florida, strengthening before eventually making landfall. We’ve been following Ian’s path for a while now, and have seen Disney World take steps to prepare for the storm — ultimately culminating in the decision to close the parks for two whole days. As the storm approaches Central Florida, one Florida grocery chain is shutting its doors temporarily as well.
allears.net

Hurricane Ian Has Been Downgraded to Tropical Storm

The storm had already warranted a state of emergency issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Orlando International Airport has been shut down and theme parks have closed. As Ian makes its way into the rest of Florida this morning, it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. After Ian made...
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
wfit.org

Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state

As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...

