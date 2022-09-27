Read full article on original website
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
It’s Chestnut Season In Michigan, Where Some of The Most Hardy Trees Thrive
I will be the first to admit that I know nothing about chestnuts. And if you think you do, you probably don't know as much as you thought! It turns out there's a whole thriving chestnut industry in both Europe and Asia, and we here in the U.S. are a little late to the game.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed
It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Check Out
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
17 Michigan ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ from Dave Portnoy
Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed. Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
What Happens When The Store Doesn’t Accept Your Bottle Return?
Without fail, just about once every month I'll see a post in a local Facebook group asking what to do when a retailer refuses to accept your bottle return. If you didn't already know Michigan, along with the state of Oregon, have the two highest bottle deposit rate of 10 cents. It's then no surprise that we also have one of the highest recycling rates in the country!
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?
Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
Illinois Woman Basically Has Idea of Monopoly Stolen From Her
I was today years old when I learned that the game of Monopoly was actually complete plagiarism of a game that was released three decades before the Parker Brothers game came out. Elizabeth Magie grew up in Monroe, Illinois, and was not only a newspaper publisher but also an abolitionist who traveled with Abraham Lincoln around Illinois in the late 1850s debating politics. No one knows for sure if she may have been with him when he visited Kalamazoo in 1856. One thing is for sure though: This was a driven woman, and for the time, someone who men may have found very intimidating. She even received a patent for a part that made typewriting easier.
