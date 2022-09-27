Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term”. Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative this evening. Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”. She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.” Following a tumultous week for the financial market, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he...

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO