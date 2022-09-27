Hanover wins big on Senior Night 69-7 September 30, 2022. Gamenight summary for hanovercentralathletics.com and The Lowell Tribune. For the complete story of Hanover Central’s Week 7 win over Whiting, including insights from head coach Brian Parker and action photos, pick up a copy of The Lowell Tribune. Look for it at newsstands Wednesday, or subscribe to The Lowell Tribune online at thelowelltribune.com.

HANOVER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO