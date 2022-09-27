Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Max 95 Boasts A “Reflective Safari” Print
The Air Force 1 has taken the main stage of The Swooshes celebrations regarding anniversary silhouettes throughout 2022, while the Nike Air Max 95, less boastfully, continues to employ a myriad of propositions during its own pronouncement of 25 years. Establishing a new handful of colorways each week, the latest Air Max cushioned model returns to the Safari print of years past.
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
White And Royal Blue Dress The Latest Nike Dunk Low “Worldwide”
Having established a fanbase in near every corner of the globe, the Nike Dunk is in every way a worldwide icon. And for its latest run of releases, the silhouette is celebrating its status with a string of simple, specially-branded colorways. Revealed not long after its iridescent counterpart, this newest...
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
“Game Royal” Gives This Women’s Nike Dunk Low A Bold Look
Peter Moore changed the sneaker world when he designed the Nike Dunk Low in 1985. Over the last 37 years, the basketball shoe has experimented with materials, colorways and stories, with the latest proposition offering women a bold “Game Royal” makeup. Base layers on the newly-surfaced pair indulge...
Ye’s Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda” Could Be Yours For A Cool $3.5 Million
Among fashion icons, few can rival the influence of Kanye West, whose work with Louis Vuitton, A BATHING APE, Nike, and adidas have all become collector’s items in their own right. But even across the catalog as a whole, there are a few pairs more elusive than others. The Air Jordan 6 “Donda,” which was made in honor of West’s mother, is undoubtedly at the top of the list, as there’s estimated to be only four to six pairs in existence. And if you have $3.5 million burning a hole in your wallet, you could add one of these to your collection.
The Nike Air Force 1 “Wheat Mocha” Returns… With A Twist
Nike has pushed themselves creatively throughout the better part of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, stretching the limits of what’s possible with its design. And earlier this Fall, the Swoosh took a knife to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation, cutting into and replacing parts of its construction. Fast forward just a little over a month and the brand is once again setting the silhouette down on the operating table, though this time they’ve selected the “Wheat Mocha” colorway as their cadaver.
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” Releases Tomorrow
After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
The Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” Experiments With The Japanese Art Of Sashiko
From the split toe of the ISPA Drifter to the Setsubun-related elements of past releases, Nike is constantly employing Japanese influences across their designs. This newly-revealed Dunk Low is certainly no exception, as its “Industrial Blue” upper is mended in the style of Sashiko, a traditional form of embroidery.
Nike Constructs An Entirely New Dunk High Out Of Randomly-Selected Pieces
Nike is constantly dismantling and reconstructing their most beloved silhouettes, tweaking icons like the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low far past recognizability. And though not quite as extreme as some of these instances, this Dunk High comes from a similar place, as the Swoosh has spliced together various, randomly-selected pieces for its construction.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares A Simple Yet Clean WMNS Colorway
After a brief hiatus, the Jordan Two Trey is back on the release calendar, soon to land in a WMNS exclusive colorway that consists of several neutral tones. Almost luxurious in its aesthetic, the pair begins with a white base, which is comprised of both leather paneling and mesh inserts. Adjacent, grey brushes the silhouette’s signature patent leather mudguard, matching part of the adjacent collar and tongue. Cream finishes then round out the design by way of the shoe’s outsole as well as its chenille patch.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
“Black” And “Dark Spruce” Darken The Nike Air Max Penny
Thanks to its collaborative efforts with Social Status throughout the year, The Swooshes Air Penny line has received a boisterous revitalization via both its first signature silhouette and the Air Max Penny 2. Next to the return of OG in-line propositions, the Beaverton-based brand is doubling down on the rekindled appreciation for the model with a “Black/Dark Spruce” ensemble.
Nike Further Celebrates The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary With Upcoming Mid-Top Colorway
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary, crafting not only collaborative efforts but also a drove of inline releases. And amongst the latter — which has spanned revivals of past classics to unique, reconstructed styles — the Swoosh has delivered several pairs that overtly commemorate the last four decades. This newly-revealed Air Force 1 Mid is both one of the pack’s latest and its first-ever mid-top offering.
Nike’s Moving Co. Collection Takes On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
Over the past few days, Nike Sportswear’s most recently themed collection has surfaced by taking on the association of a moving company. Established via the Nike Air Force 1 High in a white-dominant tone, its low-top counterpart is following suit with a pitch-dark aesthetic in contrast. Disparate from its...
UNDERCOVER’s Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex Appears In Black
With a proven track record rivaled by few, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER imprint has been tapped once again by Nike for a collaboration that holds considerable significance in 2022. As part of the brand’s initiatives surrounding the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, UNDERCOVER has delivered the ’82 classic with some technical modifications that re-fits the basketball shoe into a hiker.
A “Brown Tile” Suede And Light Pink Leathers Collaborate With The Nike Air Max 90
As the fall months wage on, The Swoosh continues to experiment with a wide variety of textiles and finishes across its widely-regarded roster of lifestyle silhouettes. While its inclusion of Halloween-inspired models becomes more apparent, the latest Nike Air Max 90 instead takes on an extremely early Valentine’s Day aesthetic.
Shades Of Grey Take Over The Nike Air Force 1 React Mid
The Nike Air Force 1 React Mid has recently surfaced in a greyscale ensemble. A visual and functional update to Bruce Kilgore’s original silhouette from 1982, the upcoming sneakers deliver a future-forward proposition that couples basketball heritage with modern day comfort. Panels from mid-foot to heel trade a mostly leather construction with mesh, nylon and suede for a less bulky fit. Lockdown straps around the ankle are relocated to the spine, working in-tandem with a pull tab above for updated functionality and aesthetic. The Air Force 1‘s sole unit also boasts modifications from Kilgore’s 40-year-old blueprint as the rear-half of the midsole dons a semi-translucent finish that reveals non-traditional Nike React foam. A look at the outsole also showcases the modern cushioning throughout the forefoot.
The Nike LeBron 20 “Laser Blue” Goes Heavy With Multi-Color
Ever since the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 released in 2006, The Swoosh has made it a point to dress The King’s signature silhouette in colorful array of hues paying homage to his preferred childhood snack, Fruity Pebbles. Having made its most recent appearance on the LeBron 19 Low, the disparate cut of his 20th model may be harkening the rainbow-shaded cereal earlier than most with the rosters next colorway seemingly taking on the assemblage of flavors.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Goes Back To Basics With Black/Gum
While its in-line colorways have been restricted for its Nike Dunk silhouette, The Swoosh has seemingly reserved its SB model exclusively for the realm of collaborative efforts with skate shops from HUF to Concepts and Why So Sad? After cohabitating with board brands from across the Globe, a duo of neutral-toned propositions is set to return for the first time in a little over three years.
