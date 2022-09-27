Read full article on original website
CBJ announce first roster moves of 2022 Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, returning six to their respective teams and releasing three from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 59 players, including 33 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
Training Camp Notebook - Sept. 30
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were back at work at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Captain Nick Suzuki returned to practice after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained just prior to the start of camp. The 23-year-old London, ON native was sporting a no-contact jersey during the on-ice session, but...
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
GAME PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets
The Oilers continue their preseason with a Saturday night matchup against the Jets in Winnipeg. The Edmonton Oilers play their fifth game of the preseason, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on...
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
Caps Blank Wings in Motown, 2-0
John Carlson's goal midway through the second period turned out to be all the offense the Caps would need on Friday night in Detroit. Lars Eller added a late empty-netter to account for Washington's 2-0 margin of victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Washington played a structured...
DAN THE MAN
On a night the Oilers edge Flames 2-1 in preseason play, Vladar stellar with 36 stops. Preseason is about players trying to earn spots in the lineup - and there aren't many up for grabs with the Flames. One guy that came into camp with his spot locked up was...
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Kai Schwindt
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Kai Schwindt has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. Additionally, Schwindt has been returned to his junior club, the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. "Kai is a competitive, high-effort individual who is able...
Preview: Ducks and Sharks Meet Again for Preseason Battle at Honda Center
The Ducks and Sharks renew acquintances for the second time in four days tonight, as Anaheim hosts San Jose in a preseason battle at Honda Center. A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop. Anaheim will move past the halfway point of...
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
Avalanche's Versatile Addition of Lukas Sedlak
Just six years ago, Czech forward Lukas Sedlak and current Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar became 2016 Calder Cup Champions with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets the Lake Erie Monsters. Now as the upcoming 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches, Sedlak and Bednar have reunited, this time in Denver for the Avalanche's training camp.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Ovechkin expected to make preseason debut
Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils; Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is expected to play for...
Blues 4, Blue Jackets 2
ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Robert Bortuzzo also scored, Vladimir Tarasenko had an assist, and Tyler Pitlick had two assists for the Blues, who are 4-0 in the preseason.
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
Vaakanainen taken from ice on stretcher during Ducks game
Defenseman injured in first period against Sharks after crashing into boards following assist on goal. Urho Vaakanainen was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday. The 23-year-old defenseman...
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Edmonton Oilers play a second pre-season Battle of Alberta at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nigh at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT...
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
