Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO