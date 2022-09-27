Read full article on original website
BBC
Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker
Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
Worcester players left in limbo on their futures after confusion over contracts
Worcester Warriors players have been left in limbo after receiving conflicting information over whether they can leave the stricken club immediately. After the government put the club into administration, the expectation was that the players were free to leave, but the Rugby Players’ Association has informed the squad they are still under contract.
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
BBC
EFL clubs still receive cut of gamblers' losses as part of now-discontinued scheme
English Football League clubs are still receiving a direct cut of gamblers' losses as part of a now discontinued scheme with their betting partner. Since 2013, clubs have received a share of those losses if a customer signed up to Sky Bet via the club's website. The EFL says the...
BBC
Swansea City's budget 'in Championship bottom third' - Julian Winter
Chief executive Julian Winter says Swansea City's budget puts them in the bottom third of the Championship when compared to rival clubs. Winter says Swansea owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien are not looking to sell the club. But speaking at a fans' forum on Wednesday night, Winter said the...
Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again
Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
BBC
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
BBC
County Championship: Sussex fight back as Glamorgan hopes end
LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108*, Tear 56; van der Gugten 3-56, Harris 3-58 & 312-0: Orr 185*, Haines 121*. Sussex (5 pts) lead...
