Rugby

BBC

Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker

Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again

Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

County Championship: Sussex fight back as Glamorgan hopes end

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108*, Tear 56; van der Gugten 3-56, Harris 3-58 & 312-0: Orr 185*, Haines 121*. Sussex (5 pts) lead...
SPORTS

