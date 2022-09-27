Cerberus Brewing Co. took over the Colorado Springs Bike Shop (directly across the street) some time ago, and has now reshaped a slice of the building’s rear to make way for Seven’s Gate, which attaches through a hallway. Fittingly, the new taproom’s decor draws from bike culture, including vintage cycle art, but also bike frames, hubs and chains turned into cool chandeliers. Even red booth upholstery plays off wheel patterns. For all the sharp touches, including a garage-door window that opens onto a small patio, and shiny new 20-tap beer system, the back bar and ceiling are composed of unfinished OSB board, which lends a backyard bike shed feel, making for a slightly odd visual contrast.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO