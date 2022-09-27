Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs Independent
Mueller Fall Colors
Bob Falcone, a retired firefighter and USAF vet, is a photographer, hiker, outdoor advocate, Leave No Trace trainer, podcaster and book author . He has lived in Colorado Springs for more than 30 years.
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth marks 10 years as lessee of Memorial Hospital system
Ten years ago tomorrow, Oct. 1, UCHealth — the nonprofit health system with more than 28,000 employees, 12 hospitals (three in Colorado Springs) and its anchor University of Colorado Hospital at CU Anschutz Medical Campus — took over city-owned Memorial Hospital under a 40-year lease. “I’ve had the...
Colorado Springs Independent
Seven’s Gate — A cerberus Taproom
Cerberus Brewing Co. took over the Colorado Springs Bike Shop (directly across the street) some time ago, and has now reshaped a slice of the building’s rear to make way for Seven’s Gate, which attaches through a hallway. Fittingly, the new taproom’s decor draws from bike culture, including vintage cycle art, but also bike frames, hubs and chains turned into cool chandeliers. Even red booth upholstery plays off wheel patterns. For all the sharp touches, including a garage-door window that opens onto a small patio, and shiny new 20-tap beer system, the back bar and ceiling are composed of unfinished OSB board, which lends a backyard bike shed feel, making for a slightly odd visual contrast.
Colorado Springs Independent
As Indy company’s owner steps away, newspapers migrate to nonprofit model
Joining a growing segment of news organizations that have made the switch or launched under the nonprofit model, the Indy will convert from a for-profit enterprise to a nonprofit agency, effective in late October. The change coincides with the exit of ownership by local entrepreneur and publisher John Weiss, who...
Colorado Springs Independent
Free lunch plan on November ballot would cut stigma and support learning, supporters say
It’s lunchtime at Centennial Elementary School, and nearly all of the 70 kindergartners in the cafeteria cheerfully line up for their school-provided meal. A majority of kids attending Centennial are from low-income families and qualify for free or reduced-price lunch through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program, says Kim Noyes, Centennial Elementary’s principal.
Colorado Springs Independent
Fern’s dishes classic comfort foods, vegan style, in Cascade
There’s a vegan diner in Cascade. That’s it. That’s the story. OK, that’s not actually it. But that in and of itself is newsworthy for a mountain-pass town of around 1,000 people. Also noteworthy is the story of how the diner came about. As we reported...
Colorado Springs Independent
Deep staff cuts coming for D11's Community Prep School
Community Prep School, an alternative high school chartered by Colorado Springs School District 11, could lay off more than half its staff by Oct. 14. At least seven of CPS’ 25 full time staff members — who are mostly teachers — will be let go next month due to low enrollment and attendance at the school, which serves high-risk students, Principal Raj Solanki told the school’s Governing Board during its Sept. 28 meeting.
Colorado Springs Independent
Undersheriff running for sheriff defends wife's employment in the department
Undersheriff Joe Roybal’s wife, Melissa, also works for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but Roybal, who’s running for sheriff in the Nov. 8 election, says there’s nothing wrong with that. Both have had separate careers, he says, noting he has no authority over her, although...
