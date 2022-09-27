Read full article on original website
Related
acuoptimist.com
AES department holds fifth annual dove hunt
The ACU Wildlife Society and Department of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (AES) held the fifth annual dove hunt Sept. 16 and 17. Open to the local community and the ACU community, licensed hunters gathered at the Rhoden Field Laboratory at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to hunt doves native to West Texas.
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
acuoptimist.com
Freshman Follies returns to Moody
Mabee and 3rd floor Bullock hall brought home the first place banner for their groups in this years Freshman Follies. The annual lip-syncing competition took place in its original home, Moody Coliseum for the first time in two years Friday and Saturday during Family Weekend. For the show, freshman students...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
‘If it wasn’t for you, El Fenix wouldn’t have happened’: Family recalls beginnings of staple Abilene restaurant after demolition
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1937 Mexican immigrant, Domingo Garcia founded El Fenix, an authentic Mexican restaurant not far from Downtown Abilene. Now, 85 years later, the building he worked out of has been demolished. Although, this location holds another special meaning to the Garcia family, as it was their home for much of that […]
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home. When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
acuoptimist.com
Sidelined for four seasons, Maverick McIvor returns to football as Wildcats’ top gun
The sound of fans filled Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 1, a day of new beginnings for ACU football along with a new quarterback in the spotlight. Stepping under the bright lights was a quarterback looking for a new start. One who was anxious, but eager to get back on the gridiron after a career filled with ups-and-downs, hard work and determination.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Texas parking lot
An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for man caught beating ATM machine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man caught on camera beating an ATM with a tire iron earlier this month. Police circulated surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday, showing the incident that happened at an ATM on Sayles Blvd September 18. The video shows the man drive up to the ATM […]
BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday. The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released. DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the […]
East Texas Woman Killed in a High Speed Crash Monday Near Baird
BAIRD, TX – A woman from Jarrell, TX was killed in a crash near Baird in Callahan County Monday when her SUV slammed into the rear of a pickup which had struck an 18-wheeler on Hwy 36. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 45-year-old Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale had crashed into a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. Bush's pickup was disabled in the eastbound traffic lane on Hwy 36 about 12 miles south of Baird. 30-year-old Megan Janea Murphy of Jarrell, TX was driving her 2000 Ford Expedition SUV also eastbound on…
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
Comments / 0