ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

Related
acuoptimist.com

AES department holds fifth annual dove hunt

The ACU Wildlife Society and Department of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (AES) held the fifth annual dove hunt Sept. 16 and 17. Open to the local community and the ACU community, licensed hunters gathered at the Rhoden Field Laboratory at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to hunt doves native to West Texas.
ABILENE, TX
kacu.org

Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade

Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Freshman Follies returns to Moody

Mabee and 3rd floor Bullock hall brought home the first place banner for their groups in this years Freshman Follies. The annual lip-syncing competition took place in its original home, Moody Coliseum for the first time in two years Friday and Saturday during Family Weekend. For the show, freshman students...
ABILENE, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Education
BigCountryHomepage

‘If it wasn’t for you, El Fenix wouldn’t have happened’: Family recalls beginnings of staple Abilene restaurant after demolition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1937 Mexican immigrant, Domingo Garcia founded El Fenix, an authentic Mexican restaurant not far from Downtown Abilene. Now, 85 years later, the building he worked out of has been demolished. Although, this location holds another special meaning to the Garcia family, as it was their home for much of that […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Acu#Ministry Department#Hispanic
acuoptimist.com

Sidelined for four seasons, Maverick McIvor returns to football as Wildcats’ top gun

The sound of fans filled Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 1, a day of new beginnings for ACU football along with a new quarterback in the spotlight. Stepping under the bright lights was a quarterback looking for a new start. One who was anxious, but eager to get back on the gridiron after a career filled with ups-and-downs, hard work and determination.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

East Texas Woman Killed in a High Speed Crash Monday Near Baird

BAIRD, TX – A woman from Jarrell, TX was killed in a crash near Baird in Callahan County Monday when her SUV slammed into the rear of a pickup which had struck an 18-wheeler on Hwy 36.   According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 45-year-old Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale had crashed into a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.   Bush's pickup was disabled in the eastbound traffic lane on Hwy 36 about 12 miles south of Baird.   30-year-old Megan Janea Murphy of Jarrell, TX was driving her 2000 Ford Expedition SUV also eastbound on…
BAIRD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy