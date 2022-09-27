ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Walmart to provide employees with fertility, surrogacy coverage

By Gary Gilbert, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqERp_0iCZPsAz00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced that it will provide employees with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.

The retail giant named Kindbody, a family-building benefits provider for employers, as the fertility provider for its new Center of Excellence (COE) for family-building benefits. Employees will have access to Kindbody’s network of facilities across the U.S., including a new state-of-the-art clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Rogers, Arkansas, that will provide comprehensive virtual, at-home, and in-clinic care.

The facility is expected to open later this year, according to the release from the company.

“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, senior vice president, Walmart Global Total Rewards. “Through Kindbody, Walmart associates in every corner of the country will have access to a variety of services to aid in their family-planning journey.”

Walmart employees and their dependents who are enrolled in a self-insured Walmart medical plan will be able to receive fertility care from Kindbody’s team, including board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and senior embryologists, at one of Kindbody’s Signature Clinics nationwide.

Services include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Kindbody will also be available to help eligible associates access Walmart’s surrogacy and adoption benefits. These benefits include financial support of up to $20,000, lifetime max, for eligible surrogacy and adoption expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyC22_0iCZPsAz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXtIA_0iCZPsAz00

Walmart benefits will continue to include enhanced maternity and parental leave for qualified full-time hourly and salaried associates that allows birth moms to receive up to 16 weeks of paid time off, according to the press release.

“We’re incredibly honored to become a Walmart Center of Excellence and provide high-quality care to Walmart associates, furthering our mission to make fertility and family-building care affordable and accessible for all,” said Gina Bartasi, founder and chairwoman of Kindbody. “Our partnership with Walmart signals that fertility benefits have joined medical, dental, and vision as standard workplace benefits for leading employers.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Business
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
Rogers, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
Awesome 92.3

Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#Surrogacy#Paid Time Off#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Springdale (AR) Fire Department Wants New Fire Engine, 160 Helmets

The Springdale Fire Department chief says his team needs a new fire engine and helmets, and has asked the city council to spend up to $800,000, NWAOnline.com reported. The fire department asked the council to approve $753,930 for a new fire engine and $63,000 for 160 new helmets, the report said. Payment for the engine at the time of order saves the city $31,643, a city official said.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk

ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County. However the increased risk is not...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM.  Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO
Hyperallergic

Camille Walala’s “Ice and a Slice” Takes Over XNA Airport

Visitors to XNA Airport in Bentonville, Arkansas, will have an unforgettable first impression of the region from the sky and on the ground with the newly-revealed “Ice and a Slice” installation by Camille Walala, covering the exterior of side-by-side service buildings. Produced by OZ Art NWA and curated...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KYTV

Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis

The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy