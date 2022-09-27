Read full article on original website
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed
It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
It’s the Great Pumpkin – Waterford Man Could be Growing a Record Breaker
The folks from the Guinness Book of World Records Haven't stopped by yet, but a Waterford man's giant pumpkin may be on its way to crushing some records - and anything else that gets in the way. Meet Frank Morse. Frank Morse isn't a professional pumpkin farmer. He's just an...
Coldwater Dairy Queen Clarifies They Did NOT Break Child Labor Rule
Recent news has broken about child labor violations that took place at multiple Dairy Queen stores in Bluffton, Decatur Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis in Indiana and at one location off of U.S. 12 in Sturgis, Michigan. All the violations took place under the umbrella of H&H Coldwater LCC, the Fort Wayne-based operator that owns and operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises between Indiana and Michigan. This news has sparked a misunderstanding from some people who may have mistaken this news with a rumor that the Coldwater location was responsible for this violation, to which they've quickly responded:
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
Mouth Cemetery, Muskegon County: Michigan’s Hidden Historical Site
DISCLAIMER: There are some properties nearby that may look abandoned but they are privately owned and not to be trespassed on. The cemetery is public but be respectful of the structures you may see. The oldest known cemetery in Muskegon County is believed to be Mouth Cemetery. When it actually...
Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
50 Years Ago, A Pinball Ban Was Finally Lifted in Michigan
From their emergence in the early 1930s, pinball machines were associated with gambling, so they were banned from many Michigan communities, including Detroit. When the first pinball games emerged in the 1930s, they were more random than they became later when you could control the action more with flippers. When the ball was dropped on the early incarnation of the pinball machine, the action relied more on gravity and was totally random. That meant it was perfect for illegal gambling, as you could place odds as to where the ball was going to go.
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
Michigan Has the World’s Largest Freshwater Lake
Not only is this Great Lake the biggest by area, but it's one of the deepest too. Lake Superior may be the perfect name for this giant body of freshwater. Here's a list of fun facts you may not have known about this huge Great Lake. Lake Superior Fun Facts.
