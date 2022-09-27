CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lesley Berryhill talks about how you’re invited to a special celebration to honor Chambliss Center for Children’s 150th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22nd from 10AM - 4PM on their campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Throughout our 17 acres, you’ll find family-friendly activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, completely free of charge! Read 20 will be holding their Storyland Trail throughout our bike path and bringing classic storybooks to life. Guests can enjoy inflatables, sky gazing, pumpkin painting, live performances, and historical tours throughout our buildings. Work up an appetite and take a break with multiple food truck choices as well as Italian Ice and sweet treats! There’s so much to do on this fun day celebrating 150 years of service!

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO