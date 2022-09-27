Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
fox17.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVC
Health screening this weekend at the Chattanooga Market
Melissa Lail and Summer Elliot discuss the upcoming Chattanooga Market event Erlanger Health System. Erlanger will be there to facilitate health screening with medical staff on hand to answer any questions. Stay connected with the Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Chambliss Center for Children's 150th Anniversary
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lesley Berryhill talks about how you’re invited to a special celebration to honor Chambliss Center for Children’s 150th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22nd from 10AM - 4PM on their campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Throughout our 17 acres, you’ll find family-friendly activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, completely free of charge! Read 20 will be holding their Storyland Trail throughout our bike path and bringing classic storybooks to life. Guests can enjoy inflatables, sky gazing, pumpkin painting, live performances, and historical tours throughout our buildings. Work up an appetite and take a break with multiple food truck choices as well as Italian Ice and sweet treats! There’s so much to do on this fun day celebrating 150 years of service!
WTVC
Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years! Leeann Roberts talks about the fun, food, and family that can be expected on October 1st from 10am-2pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Jake Ralls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 29th, 2022 goes to Jake Ralls. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVC
Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park
ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
chattanoogapulse.com
Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator
After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
WTVC
Cleveland girl with stage 4 neuroblastoma begins new cross-country treatment
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — An 8-year-old girl from Cleveland, who's already faced far too many challenges that a child her age should, has begun a new stage of her treatment. Her classmates and teachers at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School recently made sure Olivia Weatherford got a proper sendoff as she and her mother travel to New York and then Texas for the next month.
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals with Dave Keylon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - It's time for the big game! One of Tennessee's oldest High School football rivals The McCallie School takes on The Baylor School. We spoke with our own Dave Keylon on the full rundown for tonight's match-up. You can catch all the action on the CW at 7:30 PM.
WTVC
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
WTVC
Pet adoption with Mckamey Animal Center
Chattanooga, TN - Today our friends at Mckamey Animal Center worked with a local veterinarian to help one special dog walk again and hopefully find the right owner for adoption. All pets deserve love some just need a little more.
Comments / 0