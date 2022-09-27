ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
225batonrouge.com

Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Kim and Al Bye have been...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Latest ‘225’ edition is all about the Baton Rouge arts scene

Two new comedy spots. A literary festival making its post-pandemic comeback. A booming film industry. An innovative community arts center that’s quickly becoming a destination for regional artists. These are just a few of the recent developments to explore in the local arts world. This season also happens to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Management#Food Drink#Siegen Lane
brproud.com

Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
GONZALES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management

One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: Cortana Kiwanis Club installs officers

Cortana Kiwanis Club held its 45th annual installation banquet Sept. 22 at Mike Anderson’s Seafood Restaurant. Tommy Davis welcomed the guests as master of ceremonies. Davis introduced La.-Miss.-W.Tenn. Kiwanis District Leadership attendees Gov. Bruce Hammatt and Lt. Gov. 8E Donna Leggett. The invocation was given by Darryl Tate and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brent Phillips.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy