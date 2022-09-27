Read full article on original website
225batonrouge.com
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
LSU Reveille
Mid-City eats: Top 4 unique and affordable Baton Rouge restaurants near campus
I’ve been frequenting Mid-City more — mainly for food. And I can say the area does not disappoint in this category. Here’s a few Mid-City eateries you can check out for an affordable date or dinner with friends. 1. Elsie’s Plate and Pie. With its menu...
wbrz.com
Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Kim and Al Bye have been...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Latest ‘225’ edition is all about the Baton Rouge arts scene
Two new comedy spots. A literary festival making its post-pandemic comeback. A booming film industry. An innovative community arts center that’s quickly becoming a destination for regional artists. These are just a few of the recent developments to explore in the local arts world. This season also happens to...
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West at Essen Lane after morning accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are now open on I-10 West at Essen Lane, including the entrance ramp. Traffic officials said a Thursday morning accident closed I-10 West at Essen Lane at around 8:30 a.m. Congestion is at a minimum as of 9:44 a.m.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-10 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a pickup truck tumbled down an [..]
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
brproud.com
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
Lawsuit alleges N-word used against Black employee at Baton Rouge furniture store
A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called the n-word and then fired for reporting it.
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
WAFB.com
OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management
One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
theadvocate.com
Community: Cortana Kiwanis Club installs officers
Cortana Kiwanis Club held its 45th annual installation banquet Sept. 22 at Mike Anderson’s Seafood Restaurant. Tommy Davis welcomed the guests as master of ceremonies. Davis introduced La.-Miss.-W.Tenn. Kiwanis District Leadership attendees Gov. Bruce Hammatt and Lt. Gov. 8E Donna Leggett. The invocation was given by Darryl Tate and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brent Phillips.
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area
The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24.
