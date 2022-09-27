ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puerto Rico and US lawmakers tell Biden let BP ship carrying vital diesel reach hurricane-ravaged island: Boat idling off coast carrying 300,000 barrels is stuck because of 100-year-old shipping law

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to allow a BP ship loaded with diesel fuel lingering off Puerto Rico to dock one week after Hurricane Fiona struck the island.

After the storm knocked out hundreds of power lines and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power, a ship carrying 300,000 of much-needed diesel fuel left Texas City and was scheduled to dock at Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Sunday night.

But due to a 100-year-old law known as the Jones Act, the ship has been left idling in the waters off the storm-ravaged island.

Despite growing calls from the Governor of Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi, advocates and members of Congress, as of Monday afternoon the Biden administration had still not granted the waiver, raising concerns the ship loaded with fuel could give up on the island altogether.

Eight lawmakers, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wrote an open letter to Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas as early as last week requesting the waiver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGBuY_0iCZOsV000
Despite growing calls from the Governor of Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi, advocates and members of Congress, as of Monday afternoon the Biden administration had still not granted the waiver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9JgQ_0iCZOsV000
After the storm knocked out hundreds of power lines and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power, a ship carrying 300,000 of much-needed diesel fuel left Texas City and was scheduled to dock at Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Sunday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHhxt_0iCZOsV000
Due to a 100-year-old law known as the Jones Act, the ship has been left idling in the waters off the storm-ravaged island

Asked about waiving the act, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is 'doing everything we can' to support Puerto Rico and is still 'closely evaluating' waivers requests.

'When it comes to the specific situation we're committed to doing everything we can within our legal authority to support Puerto Rico,' she said. 'The Biden administration is closely evaluating any waivers requests that come in including this particular one.'

The Jones Act requires all goods shipped between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built and operated by Americans. The law is supported by labor unions and fits in with President Biden's 'Made in America' agenda, but now Puerto Ricans are demanding the Biden administration issue a waiver for the ship, which is flying under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Piza Batiz confirmed a request for a waiver to the Jones Act had been submitted to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He added that Puerto Rican officials stood ready to provide any information to DHS needed for the exemption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJvGF_0iCZOsV000
The ship has not been granted authority to dock in Puerto Rico 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cV98w_0iCZOsV000
Men ride their motorcycles through the flooded streets of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico last week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQAi9_0iCZOsV000
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a submerged bridge in the Rio Grande de Arecibo river after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, 21 September 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0hR6_0iCZOsV000
A man rides a horse in a flooded street after the passage of hurricane Fiona, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, 19 September 2022

As news of the holding ship began to spread, Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., added their voices to the calls for a waiver.

'@WhiteHouse must immediately grant this Jones Act waiver and provide much-needed relief to the people of Puerto Rico,' Lee wrote on Twitter.

A Biden administration official told the Washington Post that waiving the act requires an interagency process to determine the legality of doing so.

For emergency one-off requests like the one for the BP ship, DHS aims to complete the review process in two days. Waivers requests must show that the items being shipped are necessary for national defense and cannot otherwise be obtained in the U.S.

The American Maritime Partnership, a coalition that represents U.S.-flagged vessels and unions that benefit from the Jones Act, wrote to Mayorkas on Friday explaining why the act should not be waived in the aftermath of Fiona.

The group argued that domestic ships were ready and available to help haul supplies to Puerto Rico and that waiving the Jones Act would support foreign shippers more than Puerto Ricans.

NS Mom of 5
2d ago

Sign that waiver and get help to the people of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 that desperately need it! Florida my heart goes out to all of you and may federal aid be available for everyone quickly! This is a natural disaster and our government needs to takecare of our citizens and our responsibilities america 🇺🇸 and its territories! God Bless America 🇺🇸!

Worksforaliving
2d ago

No he's severely disabled and only worried about that steaming pile of feces in his Depends and what's the flavor ice cream today .His main concern is the confession about attacking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in February. if he and party had anything to do with the sabotage they should be jailed immediately

Steve Jenson
1d ago

What does it take for democrat voters to admit they put a self centered, failure in the WH? I can’t believe any rational person sees him doing a good job.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

