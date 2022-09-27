ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

EuroMillions results and numbers: National Lottery draw tonight, September 27

By Sun Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE draw for tonight's National Lottery EuroMillions (September 27, 2022) has taken place, with life-changing cash prizes at stake.

Check the results to see if you have just won a fortune and bagged enough to start that jet-set lifestyle you always dreamed of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcBSo_0iCZOmRs00
Have you got the winning EuroMillions ticket?

Every EuroMillions ticket also bags you an automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker, which guarantees at least one player will pocket £1million in every draw.

You can find out if you’re a winner by checking your ticket against tonight's numbers below.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 04, 20, 21, 34, 44 and the Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.

The UK Millionaire Maker Selection winner is: TKMT32580.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 11, 19, 32, 38, 39 and the Thunderball is 01.

TOP 5 BIGGEST LOTTERY WINS IN THE WORLD

  1. £1.308 billion (Powerball) on January 13 2016 in the US, for which three winning tickets were sold, remains history’s biggest lottery prize
  2. £1.267 billion (Mega Million) a winner from South Carolina took their time to come forward to claim their prize in March 2019 not long before the April deadline
  3. £633.76 million (Powerball draw) from a winner from Wisconsin
  4. £625.76 million (Powerball) Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts claimed the jackpot in August 2017
  5. £575.53 million (Powerball) A lucky pair of winners scooped the jackpot in Iowa and New York in October 2018

The first EuroMillions draw took place on February 7, 2004, by three organisations: France's Française des Jeux, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in Spain and the Camelot in the UK.

One of the UK’s biggest prizes was up for grabs on December, 4, 2020 with a whopping £175million EuroMillions jackpot, which would make a winner richer than Adele.

Another previous UK winner who's whole life was altered with their jackpot was a player who wanted to remain anonymous on October 8, 2019. They walked off with a cool £170,221,000.

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Scotland, netted a huge £161,653,000 in the July 12, 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk, picked up £148,656,000 after they played the draw on August, 10, 2012, while Jane Park became Britain's youngest lottery winner when she scooped up £1 million in 2013.

The odds of winning any EuroMillions prize are 1 in 13.

Could tonight's jackpot of £14million see you handing in your notice and swapping the daily commute for slurping champagne on a super yacht or lying back on a private beach in the Bahamas?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XgfR_0iCZOmRs00
EuroMillions tickets comes with an automatic entry into the UK Million Maker too

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Mega Millions Live Drawing Results for Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Winning Numbers

Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Mega Millions Lottery Drawing for Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Each Mega Millions Lottery drawing takes place two times a week. These drawings take place on Turesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have hit the Tuesday's September 27 Mega Millions Lottery's $325-million-dollar jackpot.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Carolina State
People

Man Discovers He Won $1M Lottery While Redeeming What He Thought Was a $600 Prize

Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euromillions#Maker Selection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Robb Report

This Historic English Estate With Ties to the Royal Family Just Listed for the First Time in 700 Years

The opportunity to own an estate like this only comes around once in a lifetime—or in this case, once every 700 years. One of the UK’s most historic properties, Adlington Hall, is on the market for what is believed to be the first time ever. Positioned within the picturesque English countryside, the origins of the Grade 1-listed manor go as far back as Medieval England. In addition to the architecturally significant estate, the grounds comprise six farms, 21 residential buildings, an event space and a village hall. The entire compound spans a whopping 1,922 acres and is being offered up as a whole for $32.1 million (£30 million) or as 25 individual lots.
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
779K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy